Top 10 Indie Games to Watch For in 2025

When it comes to providing players with a chance to explore new worlds in video games, there is nothing more substantial than indie games. Over the past year, indie studios have been getting their moment in the spotlight with titles such as Balatro, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Nine Sols, INDIKA, and Thank Goodness You’re Here! all becoming massive hits among fans and critics alike. Celebrating these developers’ craftsmanship (solo or team-based) is valuable within the industry, and many of us have been a part of it for ages. With the new year in full effect, many wonder what titles to look for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the titles mentioned below are sequels, which is a testament to the team’s commitment to bringing games that fans enjoy digging into. The selected titles only cover a small portion of indie games set to come this year, so keep an eye out for those as well.

The Midnight Walk

Developed by MoonHood

Starting with a delightful addition to the indie realm with MoonHood’s debut title The Midnight Walk. From the minds behind the 2021 action-adventure title Lost in Random, this dark fantasy follows The Burnt One, who befriends a lost lantern creature named Potboy and uses his flame to light the way through a world of wonder and horror. Survival is at the forefront of the game, which will be difficult given the amount of detail put together by this studio.

Everything within this game was first sculpted with clay and 3D scanned to meticulous levels of detail. Boasting a stop-motion style, The Midnight Walk has been handcrafted to curate an experience unlike anything we’ve seen before. The title is set to release in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as PlayStation VR2 and PC VR.

Slay the Spire 2

Developed by Mega Crit

If 2024 has taught us anything about what players want, it’s more innovative card games. Luckily, one of the most notable roguelike deckbuilding titles is getting a sequel this year. Slay the Spire 2 combines the roguelike-inspired progression and the strategic gameplay of a card game. Within the confines of this dungeon crawler, players face enemies and bosses and ascend through the spire of multiple floors.

The original 2019 title popularized the roguelike deckbuilding genre and the Mega Crit team is looking to do it again this year. Bringing brand new cards and a deadlier set of enemies, Slay the Spire 2 will bring players back to the Spire for more action and adventure. The game is coming to Early Access in 2025 for PC.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Developed by Jump Over the Age

Another sequel to a beloved indie classic will be coming to sleepers this month. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is the second installment within the Citizen Sleeper series, with the first being released in 2022. Jump Over the Age’s tabletop role-playing title follows a human known as a “sleeper” whose mind has been digitized and put into a robot body controlled by a large corporation.

Set within a dystopian cyberpunk universe, this hand-drawn RPG is ready to dive into a new story, following an escaped android with a malfunctioning body, a price on your head, and no memory of the past. The dice-driven title is set to launch on January 31 on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Deltarune Chapters 3 & 4

Developed by Toby Fox

The Deltarune series has been a main staple among indie gamers, as the series is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2015 RPG Undertale. Solo developer Toby Fox has created a world of unique characters, epic bullet hell mechanics, and incredible musical scoring. Fans of the series have been waiting since 2021 for the next two chapters and the wait will finally be over this year. Toby Fox recently revealed that Deltarune Chapters 3 & 4 will be released in 2025.

While we can expect to explore the television world set up at the end of Deltarune Chapter 2, no further information has been stated by Toby Fox. As the game enters its testing phase, fans should expect to return to the Main (or Weird) Route again this year.

Hyper Light Breaker

Developed by Heart Machine

Hyper Light Breaker is a prequel to the 2016 action RPG Hyper Light Drifter, which introduces a new roguelike gameplay experience. Many fans of the original raved about its homage to the classic 8-bit to 16-bit titles and its touching storytelling inspired by the creator’s congenital heart disease. From what initially started as a Kickstarter in 2013, the original title has gained numerous nominations, including Best Independent Game and Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2016.

Hyper Light Breaker follows a “Breaker” whose main goal is to venture into the Overgrowth and defeat a series of bosses to fight against the Abyss King. Many have been awaiting early access since late 2023, which has been postponed several times. In the next week, fans will get to hoverboard and glide with friends in a nostalgic yet fresh environment full of new enemies and worlds.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Developed by Happy Broccoli Games

The Duck Detective series is getting a sequel this year thanks to the development team at Happy Broccoli Games. Duck Detective: The Secret Salami surprised indie fans with a short but intriguing title that put you in the shoes (or webbed feet) of a down-on-his-luck duck detective, who must solve a case using his powers of de-duck-tion. The game takes inspiration from Return of the Obra Dinn with its fill-in-the-blank investigative gameplay.

Based on the overall success of the original title, The Duck Detective will bring forth a new batch of suspects within the confines of a luxury campsite. While no murder is suspected (as far as we know), the game has crafted a fun approach for all ages. Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches on PC in 2025.

Cairn

Developed by The Game Bakers

While many of these titles put you in the heart of the action, this indie title will bring you onto the scenic route. Cairn is an open-world survival climbing simulator that puts you in the shoes of Aava, a climber destined to embark on the ascent of Mount Kami. Explore every nook and cranny available, as you can climb anywhere along the rocky terrain. Although, this journey won’t be an easy one, so choose your holds carefully.

For those who want to explore the mountain without the stress of reaching the top, Expedition mode allows players to challenge themselves on various mountainsides. The title’s picturesque setting matches the uniqueness that this game brings to the indie community. While fans can embark on their journey today with a free demo, fans can expect to make the full ascend in 2025 for PC.

Hades II

Developed by Supergiant Games

Coming off of a successful early access run back in May, many fans are willing to go back to Hell again to play Hades II. Players got a taste of Hades back in 2018, which was in early access for two years before release. The series has garnered critical acclaim for its roguelike gameplay, enticing narrative, and artistic style. For an indie studio, there hasn’t been a title quite like Hades to achieve the level of mass popularity and acclaim.

Hades II changes the narrative, as the game follow Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld and sister to Hades protagonist Zagreus, who aims to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time. Similar to the first game, the title will revive its roguelike dungeon crawler gameplay and bring in some new story-driven paths and combat resources. Hades II is set to release in 2025 for PC.

Wanderstop

Developed by Ivy Road

Many of the previous titles are action-packed, but Wanderstop is a cozy game with a lot of heart. The game deals with Alta, a former warrior traumatized by fighting, as she works to maintain a tea shop. While the quiet lifestyle is better suited for Alta, her internal struggles can make daily tasks difficult to deal with. Alongside shopkeeper Boro, she must find patience within herself and through her interactions with her customers.

The depth of the narrative coincides with the director Davey Wreden’s feeling of burnout from developing The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide. Similar to some of the other titles, indie developers such as Wreden incorporate their personal experiences to create a game that stays grounded in reality and lends itself to be a safe space for those to see themselves in it. Wanderstop opens up shop on March 11, 2025 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developed by Team Cherry

Since 2017, indie gamers across the globe have been awaiting the return of the critically acclaimed action-adventure title Hollow Knight. This Metroidvania platformer has been at the top of the list for anticipated indie titles to release this year. While no word has been said on its release, many have alluded to the series’ epic return coming this year.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will bring players on a new journey, taking on the role of the lethal hunter, Hornet, as they engage in new battles and uncover ancient secrets tied to their ruthless nature and past. Given the title’s incredible difficulty, fans have been waiting patiently to be called back into the hand-drawn 2D world for a while. Now, it seems more likely that the wait will be well worth it. Hollow Knight: Silksong is TBD for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.