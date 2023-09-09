House of 1,000 Corpses Game Announced

Trick or Treat Studios is making a tabletop adaptation of House of 1,000 Corpses. Last month, Trick or Treat Studios announced that it was making a full board game based on the popular horror movie House of 1,000 Corpses. The game is a cooperative board game in which players work together as members of the Firefly family to capture and kill victims. In an interview with ICV2, Trick or Treat Studios mentioned that Rob Zombie signed off on the board game on the condition that players were the bad guys. "When we asked [Zombie] if we could make this game, he only agreed to it on the condition that you get to play the bad guys," said Joe Stoken, Director of Buisness Development at Trick or Trick Studios, in the interview. "So, in this game, you can choose to play Captain Spaulding, Otis, Mother, or Baby."

The game will initially have a Kickstarter campaign, followed by a full retail release. Due to the gory nature of the original property, the House of 1,000 Corpses will have a 17+ age rating. Retail price will be set at $59.99. No timing has been given on either the Kickstarter campaign or the full retail release.

Will House of 1,000 Corpses Get Another Sequel?

To date, there have been three movies in the "Firefly family" movie sequel, but the chances are slim that a fourth installment is coming. Earlier this year, Zombie said that while the Firefly family might appear in other mediums, don't expect another movie. "Probably as far as theatrical films go," Zombie said when asked whether the Firefly family's adventures had concluded. "Maybe there'll be graphic novels or other things. At this point, the three movies feel like they go well together. It took a lot of work to get the third one made and no one's getting any younger. Even with the third one, Sid Haig, from the time that we started talking about the movie to the time we shot it, his health declined so severely that he went from being one of the leads to barely being able to keep him on set for an hour to work. So, yeah, I think we got in just under the wire to make a trilogy."