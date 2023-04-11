Rob Zombie Weighs in on Ever Seeing the Firefly Family Again

Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 3 from Hell delivered audiences the terrifying exploits of the Firefly family, but if anyone was hoping to see them in a fourth film, Zombie recently confirmed that it's unlikely we'll get another adventure featuring the figures. He did confirm, however, that even if we might not see them in a film ever again, we can't rule out seeing them in another medium, as exploring those figures in a graphic novel would free them from the practical restraints of production schedules and allow expansions into other points in time.

In response to Entertainment Weekly asking if the adventures of these characters have concluded, Zombie admitted, "Probably as far as theatrical films go. Maybe there'll be graphic novels or other things. At this point, the three movies feel like they go well together. It took a lot of work to get the third one made and no one's getting any younger. Even with the third one, Sid Haig, from the time that we started talking about the movie to the time we shot it, his health declined so severely that he went from being one of the leads to barely being able to keep him on set for an hour to work. So, yeah, I think we got in just under the wire to make a trilogy."

Over the course of three films, the focus of the franchise shifted, allowing a variety of characters to enter or exit the core storyline. The debut film first centered around a group of characters on a road trip becoming the unfortunate victims of the Firefly family, while the sequel opened with a raid on the Firefly home and then followed the path of chaos Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Captain Spaulding (Haig) caused after that escape.

Given that nearly 15 years passed between the second and third films in the series, Haig's health limited his involvement in 3 from Hell, which then introduced Richard Brake as "Foxy" Coltrane, who joined Otis and Baby on their continued carnage. However, the compelling nature of these films means that there is the potential to tell more stories in this world without necessarily focusing on specific dynamics between characters, as the last film in the series confirmed that new figures could be introduced to create new storylines and relationships.

Stay tuned for details on Zombie's future projects.

Would you like to get more installments featuring these characters? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!