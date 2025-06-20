How to Access Lies of P: Overture DLC Sooner After New Update

The Lies of P: Overture DLC was shadow-dropped earlier this month, bringing brand-new content to the critically lauded soulslike from developer and publisher Neowiz. Rather than continuing the game’s story after its surprising ending, the new DLC acts as a prequel, bringing Geppetto’s puppet back to the City of Krat. However, players could not simply begin the latest adventure, as it required them to play a bit before gaining access to the DLC.

Specifically, Lies of P players had to play up to the end of Chapter 9 of the game to get access to the DLC. For those unaware, there are a total of 11 Chapters in the game, which means players had to finish most of the game to check out the Overture DLC. This was even true for players who started a New Game Plus playthrough, which would be pretty annoying considering those players had already seen the game to the end once. However, that all changes with the new update.

According to the newly released Lies of P update 1.9.0.0, players on their second playthrough can now access the Overture DLC from Chapter 5 at the Path of the Pilgrim. The patch notes also remind players to “please read any on-screen prompts carefully,” so they don’t miss any information needed to access the DLC. This is a welcome change, especially for New Game Plus players who initially had to play through nearly the entire game a second time to access the new content.

The Lies of P: Overture DLC is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In our review, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5. For players wondering what other changes were made to the game, including the much-requested balance adjustments, check out the full patch notes below.

Major Changes

Starting from your second playthrough, you can access the Lies of P: Overture DLC from Chapter 5 at the “Path of the Pilgrim.”Please read any on-screen prompts carefully.

Combat Balance Adjustments Reduced monster difficulty in repeat playthroughs. Adjusted stats for certain field monsters in the first playthrough of Lies of P: Overture.



Bug Fixes