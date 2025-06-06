Lies of P: Overture DLC Release Date Announced in New Trailer

The Lies of P: Overture DLC previously only had a summer 2025 release date window, but the latest trailer for the game has nailed down exactly when it’s coming out. And it’s incredibly soon.

Overture is out now PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $29.99, as shown in the Summer Game Fest trailer. This launch trailer shows off some of the bosses and environments before dropping the sudden release date.

This DLC is coming alongside a big free update for the game, too. This patch will add two new easier difficulties, in addition to two boss rush modes. The update patch notes are not out yet, but the achievement list is.

Some had assumed that this was a shadow drop because of various teases before the event. This was later corroborated by a leaked trailer that came out from the Xbox store.