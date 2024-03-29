What is the Daily XP Cap in MLB The Show 24?

One thing that's irked MLB The Show fans for the last few years is that developer Sony San Diego instituted a Daily XP Cap, meaning players can't grind out XP and finish the season pass in Diamond Dynasty at their own pace. SDS added the feature because some players were loading up games against the CPU and essentially letting the game play itself, hurting The Show's competitive balance. The Daily XP Cap is back in MLB The Show 24, but players noticed that it felt a little more restrictive than the last few years. With yesterday's new patch, San Diego confirmed that the Daily Cap in MLB The Show 24 is much smaller than in the past, but claims that they've made up the difference in other areas.

Daily XP Cap in MLB The Show 24

In the new update, San Diego addressed questions about the XP Cap in Diamond Dynasty. If you're new to The Show, this cap is only placed on XP earned through gameplay. Even if you hit the cap, you can continue to earn XP through various program rewards. That said, SDS confirmed that the XP Cap is now set at 15,000 XP, which is much smaller than last year.

San Diego's reasoning for the change is that it wants to better control power creep in cards available in Diamond Dynasty. Last year, players were quickly unlocking 99 OVR cards, hurting the competitive balance and making lower-rated cards much less valuable. In The Show 24, you'll have a much harder time unlocking those high-rated cards quickly, though players that hit the XP Cap will earn those cards sooner than everyone else.

The developers assure fans that, if they're completing programs, they'll be able to acquire all of the season rewards before the game ticks over to Season 2. They also say they have plans to increase the XP Cap during Double XP weekends when those start to come out.

Still, some fans are annoyed that they won't be able to use the season's "boss" cards much before the next season starts. However, it's worth remembering that Season 2 will add Wild Card slots to your roster, letting you use up to four Season 1 cards in your Season 2 roster. As with any change to a live service mode, it's impossible to judge how well this is going to work at this point. We need more data, and the only way to get it is by letting it play out. Hopefully, we'll have a better idea of how long each season pass is going to take in the next few weeks as SDS drops new programs. Either way, the current Daily XP Cap in Diamond Dynasty is 15,000 XP through gameplay.

MLB The Show 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms.