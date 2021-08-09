Xbox Announces Gamescom 2021 Stream

✖

Xbox has announced a special Gamescom 2021 stream that will air ahead of the actual event to offer updates on previously announced titles as well as Xbox Game Pass and more. The stream is specifically set for August 24th at 1PM ET/10AM PT and will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager. Exact details on what might be shown off during the stream are unclear at the moment beyond the fact that there will officially be no major surprises or new reveals and a tease that folks will be able to hear more about Xbox's "biggest exclusive games line up ever."

"You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners," states Sandro Odak, Communications Lead, Xbox DACH, as part of the official announcement, "including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more."

Join us digitally @gamescom this year. Our @Xbox stream is focused on game updates coming this year. So to set expectations, no new reveals or major surprises, but team has a fun stream planned with our amazing hosts @vicious696 @kateyeager ! More here:https://t.co/FbkM1p7Ok3 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 9, 2021

Given the timing, it seems fair to assume that Halo Infinite should have a sizable presence during the event. Another likely subject would be Forza Horizon 5 as well. And while Battlefield 2042 certainly is not exclusive to Xbox, Electronic Arts did announce that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the official consoles for the title, whatever that actually means. Whatever the case, there's not long to wait now as Gamescom 2021 is just on the horizon.

As noted above, the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream is set for August 24th at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

