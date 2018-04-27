Humble Bundle Hosting Aliens Day Sale, Includes Discounts On Alien Isolation and More

It’s Aliens day (4/26?), so that means you’re probably sitting comfortably somewhere, watching the classic 80’s action flick with Sigourney Weaver. But you can also play a few games on this day, like the Aliens Pinball tables in Pinball FX3, or even the classic Aliens arcade game from Konami, if you have the ROM or can track down a physical unit.

If you’re looking for an easier way to get your Alien game on, Humble Bundle has it, as the company is hosting a special Aliens Day PC game sale,which will be going on throughout the day. Here, you can get your hands on a number of games based on the franchise for an affordable price, such as Alien Isolation and the Alien vs. Predator Collection.

The full list is below, so shop around and see if there’s something that strikes your alien fancy:

Alien Isolation- $9.99

Alien Isolation: Corporate Lockdown DLC- $1.99

Alien Isolation: Crew Expendable DLC- $.99

Alien Isolation: Last Survivor DLC- $.99

Alien Isolation: Lost Contact DLC- $1.99

Alien Isolation: Safe Haven DLC- $1.99

Alien Isolation: Season Pass- $4.99

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $12.49

Alien Isolation: The Trigger DLC- $1.99

Alien Isolation: Trauma DLC- $1.99

Aliens vs. Predator Collection- $5.99

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection- $7.49

Probably the best of the bunch here is the horror classic Alien Isolation. Here’s the official game description:

Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.

As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien.

Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive.

Overcome an ever-present deadly threat – Experience persistent fear as a truly dynamic and reactive Alien uses its senses to hunt you down and respond to your every move.

Improvise to survive – Hack systems, scavenge for vital resources and craft items to deal with each situation. Will you evade your enemies, distract them or face them head on?

Explore a world of mystery and betrayal – Immerse yourself in the detailed setting of Sevastopol, a decommissioned trading station on the fringes of space. Encounter a rich cast of inhabitants in a world scarred by fear and mistrust.

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter Amanda she would return home for her 11th birthday. Amanda never saw her again.

Fifteen years later, Amanda, now a Weyland-Yutani employee, hears that the flight recorder of her mother’s ship, the Nostromo, has been recovered at the remote trading station Sevastopol. The temptation for her to finally understand what happened is too much to resist. When the crew arrive at Sevastopol, they find something is desperately wrong. It all seems to be connected to an unknown menace, stalking and killing deep in the shadows.

In order to uncover the truth about her mother, Amanda is forced to confront the same terrifying thing that separated them.

Alien Isolation is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.