Humble Bundle Capcom Deal: 10 Hit Games For $30

Spring is in the air, and it smells a lot like massive discounts on video games thanks to Humble Bundle. Earlier this month they launched their highly anticipated Spring sale, and it includes thousands of PC games discounted by as much as 90%. Then they followed it up with a "heroic" bundle deal that offers a huge discount on legendary Capcom games. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

We'll start with the Capcom Heroic Bundle, which you can shop it here at Humble Bundle until May 24th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. The value of the bundle is $259, but you can pay as little as $30 for all 10 games. Plus, you'll be supporting the diabetes research charity JDRF. The deal is described as follows:

"Hunt, fight, and serve up justice in this mega collection of legendary Capcom hits! Gear up for battle against iconic wyverns and Elder Dragons in the smash action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise. Get the Phoenix Wright Trilogy and decades' worth of Mega Man games. Celebrate a historic fighting legacy with the 12 arcade classics of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and much more, and help support JDRF with your purchase!"

Top Capcom titles in the bundle deal:

Monster Hunter Rise



Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection



Mega Man (11, Legacy Collections)



Phoenix Wright Trilogy

You can shop the entire Humble Bundle Spring Sale right here through May 23rd at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. A list of some of the top game deals that are up for grabs can be found below. Pay special attention to the games that will only be on sale until May 12th. There will also be featured deal that will rotate every 48 hours. As is always the case with Humble Bundle, a percentage of the profit will go to charity. Click on "Choose Charity" to select where this donation will be sent.