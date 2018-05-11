Humble Bundle Offering Free Copy of The Flame In the Flood, Huge PC Sale

Even though summer is nearly upon us, the team at Humble Bundle is celebrating the previous season with a huge spring sale on PC games that’s offering up a number of games from Bandai Namco, Sega and THQ Nordic for a steal. But on top of that, you can grab an indie classic free of charge.

The Flame In the Flood is being offered for absolutely free right now, but it’s only available until tomorrow night. This game has been a huge hit on the indie circuit and now you can own it for no charge!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the deals that you can score right now, here are some of the highlights:

Bandai Namco

Dark Souls III- $14.99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin- $9.99

Little Nightmares- $9.99

Tales of Berseria- $14.99

Tales of Zestiria- $12.99

Tales of Symphonia- $4.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $19.99

Tekken 7- $24.99

Project CARS 2- $29.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse- $9.99

Enslaved: Odyssey To the West- $4.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Bundle- $16.24

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition- $53.99

Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon Enhanced Edition- $4.99

Sega

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $12.99

Bayonetta- $9.99

Vanquish- $9.99

Alien Isolation- $9.99

Castle of Illusion- $5.09

Jet Set Radio- $1.49

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection- $14.99

Alpha Protocol- $3.74

Tembo the Badass Elephant- $3.74

NiGHTS Into Dreams- $1.49

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine- $7.49

Dreamcast Collection- $7.49

Crazy Taxi- $1.99

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection- $7.49

Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team- $2.49

THQ Nordic

Elex- $24.99

Darksiders Franchise Pack- $9.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- $20.09

Red Faction Collection- $11.99

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition- $7.49

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition- $4.99

Red Faction: Guerrilla- $4.99

De Blob 2- $9.99

Red Faction: Armageddon- $4.99

Red Faction- $2.49

Frontlines: Fuel of War- $4.99

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy- $9.89

Red Faction II- $2.49

MX Vs. ATV Reflex- $4.99

Sine Mora EX- $6.69

What do we recommend? Well, the Darksiders and Red Faction games are easy bets for their doubled-up price, with all sorts of action to enjoy. On the Sega side, Vanquish and Bayonetta are both excellent; and Castle of Illusion is a quaint little classic featuring Mickey Mouse. Finally, when it comes to Bandai Namco, you can’t go wrong with the Dragon Ball games; and Tekken 7 is a steal for just $25.

Oh, and don’t forget to grab Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio and NiGHTS Into Dreams for just over $5.

These sale prices should be good all weekend long, so head over and clean house!