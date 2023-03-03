Bundle Offers 72 Games For $30 and 100% Support For Syria-Turkey Earthquake Relief

You know and love Humble Bundle for delivering outstanding deals that support worthy causes, but they're going above and beyond with their Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle. For as little as $30, you'll get 72 top shelf games and comic books, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children in order help the victims of the devastating earthquakes that recently hit Syria and Turkey.

Among the 72 items included in the bundle you'll find video game hits like Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner XCOM 2, Payday 2, System Shock: Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2, along with digital copies of tabletop RPG Starfinder rulebooks, 10 volumes of Saga comic books and much more. Note that the games and comics in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows – and some for are available on Mac and Linux too. The comics are available in PDF, EPUB, and CBZ format, so they'll work on a wide range of devices.

The total value of the bundle is listed as $1101, so you're getting a whole lot of value for your $30. That said, over 50,000 people have died as a result of these earthquakes, and countless more are in need of aid. If you're in a position to pay more than $30 for the bundle, consider donating more.

Humble had the following to say about the bundle:

"The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need of medical supplies, food, water, and shelter, and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region. To lend a hand how we can, we've joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts."

The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle will be available right here until March 7th at 6pm PST / 9pm EST.