Humble Monthly Bundle Revealed, Next Month Includes Mafia III, Deus Ex, and God Eater 2

Our newest Humble Monthly bundle has been revealed, and next month’s initial lineup of games has also been announced! For anyone who subscribed before today, you’ll be getting Dark Souls III with some DLC, Overgrown, Splasher, Lost Castle, Aviary Attorney, Last Day of June, Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!, and Drawkanoid. Not a bad haul for only $12, right?

For those of you who don’t know, here’s a quick rundown. For $12 you can subscribe to monthly bundle. For your 12 bucks you are guaranteed at least two or three big games, which are revealed at the beginning of the month. As soon as you pay, you can grab those games. At the end of the month, you get an extra batch of smaller indie and AA games as well! It’s an incredible value, and we typically see incredible games offered through the service. So what are next month’s games going to be? We’re glad you asked!

Next month, all subscribers are guaranteed to unlock Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater 2: Rage Burst. All three of those games are well-reviewed, AAA monsters, worth about $110 on their own. Keep in mind that for $12 you’ll get all three, plus a big batch of extra games on top! It’s a no-brainer, and you can sign up right here. Here’s a little more about each of your March games:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divded:

“The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.”

God Eater 2: Rage Burst:

“Start your journey in GOD EATER Resurrection as a new member of the GOD EATER elit squad. Your mission is to defeat the Aragami and gather material from them for research, but you come to realize that you are being drawn in to a giant conspiracy that will irreversibly alter the fate of humanity. Three years after the events of GOD EATER Resurrection, a mysterious red rain sparks a fatal pandemic called the Black Plague. Members of the Special Unit “Blood”, an affiliate of the Fenrir Organization, are sent to investigate…”

Mafia III:

“It’s 1968 and after years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. Now back home in New Bordeaux, Lincoln is set on escaping a criminal past. But when his surrogate family, the black mob, is betrayed and wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family on the ashes of the old and blazes a path of military-grade revenge through those responsible. Intense gun fights, visceral hand-to-hand combat, white knuckle driving and street smarts will all be needed. But with the right crew, tough decisions and some dirty hands, it’s possible to make it to the top of the city’s underworld.”