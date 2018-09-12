Fortnite Fans Concerned as Hurricane Florence Heads Straight for Epic Games HQ

As Fortnite continues to take the gaming world with a ferocity worthy of a Battle Royale title, the folks over at Epic Games are bracing for a different kind of storm.

As many know, Hurricane Florence is flirting along the edges of the United States at terrifying speeds. The impact on the East Coast is sending families scurrying as they get to safety and prepare their homes against the onslaught of the growing storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens.” Massive Hurricane #Florence seen from the International Space Station: //t.co/9jhcrA9Vj7 pic.twitter.com/g2t8hyzZz1 — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2018

With the Fortnite studio being directly in the hurricane’s path and the game having such a record-breaking player base, it’s only natural that so many would offer their well-wishes and thoughts of safety to the company and its team of developers. Of course, we wouldn’t be gamers without a few good-natured jokes and with all the insanity surrounding the “Fortnite Cube” and season 5’s impending closure, many joked that this was all a ruse to kick off season 6.

Hurricane Florence is on a direct path to Epic Games HQ. This was planned they will make the storm teleport into the game opening the cube and a new game mode, where instead of a storm you have to dodge a hurricane| but that’s just a theory a game theory //t.co/Kt71yHIBcv — aaron (@WElRDB) September 12, 2018

“Epic Games is in the storm” pic.twitter.com/OpFO366bQf — Aaron 🙄 (@AaronRToro) September 12, 2018

Hurricane Florence is on a direct path to Epic Games HQ. This was planned they will make the storm teleport into the game opening the cube and a new game mode, where instead of a storm you have to dodge a hurricane| but that’s just a theory a game theory //t.co/1gRSisu0h5 — Iciyy (@IcyVerts) September 12, 2018

Obviously the jokes are made in jest and are not meant to take a scary situation lightly. Overall, the thoughts offered to the studio have been supportive in hopes for the safety of all in the hurricane’s trajectory.

Hurricane Florence is on a direct path to Epic Games HQ. This was planned they will make the storm teleport into the game opening the cube and a new game mode, where instead of a storm you have to dodge a hurricane| but that’s just a theory a game theory //t.co/1gRSisu0h5 — Iciyy (@IcyVerts) September 12, 2018

Epic Games is by far not the only one in the path and we are hoping for everyone’s safety until the worst is over. You can track more about the storm’s path and more here on Twitter as well as your local news station.