Hyper Light Drifter Coming To Nintendo Switch This Summer

When it initially released a while back for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Hyper Light Drifter immediately became a favorite with the indie crowd, with terrific action/adventure combined with role-playing elements, and a moving story that fans couldn’t get enough of.

But the game never made its way to Wii U as originally announced, mainly because the development team at Heart Machine weren’t able to port it to that system, due to a lack of Game Maker tools.

Now, though, the Nintendo Switch is capable of supporting Game Maker, so, in a day when all sorts of indies have been announced for Nintendo’s platform, Heart Machine is on board, confirming that Hyper Light Drifter will come to the system this summer. Nintendo confirmed as such in a tweet, noting, “Journey through a beautiful, vast world riddled with dangers when #HyperLightDrifter launches on #NintendoSwitch #eShop this summer! #Nindies.” You can see the tweet below.

If you need a reminder of just how awesome Hyper Light Drifter is, check out the official description and features list below!

Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. Hyper Light Drifter is an action adventure RPG in the vein of the best 16­bit classics, with modernized mechanics and designs on a much grander scale.



Drifters of this world are the collectors of forgotten knowledge, lost technologies and broken histories. Our Drifter is haunted by an insatiable illness, traveling further into the lands of Buried Time, hoping to discover a way to quiet the vicious disease.



• From each character to subtle background elements, everything is lovingly hand-animated.

• Easy to pick up, difficult to master; enemies are vicious and numerous, hazards will easily crush your frail body, and friendly faces remain rare.

• Upgrade weapons, learn new skills, discover equipment and traverse a dark, detailed world with branching paths and secrets abound.

If you’re a fan of adventure games, you definitely don’t want to miss this one!

Hyper Light Drifter should be available for Nintendo Switch soon. You can play it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC now!