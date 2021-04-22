Hyper Scape Digital Comics to Get Physical Release From Dark Horse

✖

Dark Horse Books has announced that it will publish a trade paperback of the Hyper Scape digital comics on January 18, 2022. The six, two-part digital comics are currently available via Dark Horse's digital comics platforms as well as on Hyper Scape's official site. The comics are written by Christofer Emgård with art by Gabriel Guzman and colors by Michael Atiyeh and expand the world of the battle royale video game from Ubisoft. In 2022, it will expand even further to physical space. Additionally, according to the announcement, further digital comics are already in production.

You can check out the full cover for the Hyper Scape trade paperback from Dark Horse Books below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

Here's how Dark Horse Books describes the trade paperback:

"The year is 2054. The world has turned darker over the last three decades, making for a hard day-to-day existence. People have found solace in the HYPER SCAPE—a virtual landscape run by the world’s most powerful megacorp, Prisma Dimensions, where recreation, entertainment, and social gatherings are accessed in the blink of an eye. An upgrade to the system is about to be unveiled, revolutionizing the experience . . . but an early rollout could have fatal results. When faced with glitches in the system, suspicious behavior of Prisma staff, and a mysterious death that reeks of a cover up, HYPER SCAPE players who seek the truth will have to search for it within the virtual simulation."

As noted above, the Hyper Scape trade paperback from Dark Horse Books is set to release on January 18, 2022. It is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold for $19.99. As for the Hyper Scape video game itself, it is currently available, free to play, on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Hyper Scape video game from Ubisoft right here.

