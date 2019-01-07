Save $20 On the Popular HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

If you’re in the market for a high quality gaming headset, the Kingston HyperX Cloud II is hard to beat for the price. It features 7.1 virtual surround sound, a noise cancelling microphone, and a super comfortable design.

The HyperX Cloud II is one of the most popular gaming headsets on the market, and the features mentioned above combined with the standard $99.99 price tag are a big reason why. However, you can get it on Amazon today for only $79.99. Discounts this big have only happened a handful of times in the past for this model, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“HyperX Cloud II features a redesigned USB sound card that amplifies audio and voice for an optimal gaming experience. Experience details other gamers won’t — the rustle of a camper in the grass, the scuttle in a distant vent. Independent audio and microphone volume controls on the control box let you easily adjust sound volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and toggle virtual 7.1 surround sound.

Cloud II generates virtual 7.1 surround sound with distance and depth to enhance gaming, movies, and music. It’s hardware driven and plug and play, no driver needed.

The noise-cancelling microphone has automatic gain control and echo cancellation enabled through its sound card for better voice quality and reduced background noise. It’s certified by TeamSpeak and optimized for Skype and other popular chat programs.

53mm drivers deliver rich lows, clear mids, and crisp highs while the sound card pumps out enhanced bass. The closed cup design helps keep you immersed in your gaming and isolated from distractions.

Cloud II connects to PCs and Macs via USB, and is 3.5mm stereo-compatible for PS4 and Xbox One. It’s available in Gun Metal and Red and is backed by a two-year warranty with free tech support.”

USB Audio Sound Card with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

53mm Drivers Neodymium Magnets. Sound coupling to the ear is circumaural

Noise Cancelling Microphone via Inline Sound Card. 15-25kKhz Frequency Response

Echo Cancelling via Inline Sound Card.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

Memory foam ear pads with extra set of Velour ear pads and Detachable Microphone

TeamSpeak Certified – Voice Chat Optimized.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

Compatibility – USB 7.1 Connectivity for PC & Mac. Stereo compatible with PS4, Xbox One (Xbox One Stereo Adapter Required, not included)

