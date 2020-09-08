Nintendo Announces Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Nintendo today announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild prequel with the same sort of system present in the original Hyrule Warriors. If you're not familiar, the franchise is essentially Zelda meets Dynasty Warriors, with players taking on the role of characters like Link and performing attacks and over-the-top combos in the third-person action game. The new video game is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th.

More specifically, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will see players take on the role of characters like Link, Zelda, and the four Champions 100 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is the time before the franchise's Great Calamity, which means that a bunch of Hyrule locations will feature in the game in their intact state. The game will also include environmental puzzles, unlockable weapons and skills, crafting, shops, and more.

Introducing #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity, a new story set 100 years before The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand. Launching 11/20. Pre-order now: https://t.co/VGUGgiFQzd pic.twitter.com/DkjK6Uxh91 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 8, 2020

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a must-play for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as part of the announcement. "Roll up your blue tunic sleeves and get ready for a dramatic and surprising adventure through Hyrulean history this holiday season."

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is officially set to launch for Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

