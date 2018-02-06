Hyrule Warriors On Nintendo Switch Will Support Breath of the Wild Amiibo For Unlocks

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that its hit Wii U game Hyrule Warriors would be coming to Nintendo Switch with a special Definitive Edition, featuring content from both that version of the game, as well as the 3DS version. As if that didn’t stack the deck enough, though, the company has just hinted that it will support Amiibo – and not just the ones originally fashioned for the game.

The official Hyrule Warriors website has revealed that, along with the typical Amiibo supported by the game, Definitive Edition will also support select Breath of the Wild Amiibo, including Archer Link, Horseback Link and Zelda. There’s also a possibility that the game will support the Champion Amiibo that were introduced as well, though that hasn’t been finalized just yet.

The three main Amiibo will unlock some cool Breath of the Wild content for use in Hyrule Warriors, just as previously scanned Amiibo unlocked weapons in previous versions of the game for Wii U and 3DS. No word if those will return yet, but we don’t see why not.

This is good news for players that were looking for even more content within the game to unlock. The original Hyrule Warriors had plenty to go off of, including special characters that weren’t really considered as “playable” until that game came along. The same can also be said for the 3DS version, which had its own series of unlocks. Both versions also had downloadable content, which will be available right off the bat in the Definitive Edition. So, as if you didn’t have enough to play with already, we could be getting a lot more. And who knows if other Amiibo can unlock something, such as weapons…?

This content was listed for the Japanese version, so it hasn’t quite been confirmed for the U.S. just yet. But, then again, we have gotten unlockable content in the past without much changes, so more than likely that’ll be the case here.

We’ll see what Nintendo has up its sleeve when it releases Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition on March 22 in Japan, and sometime this spring in other regions for Nintendo Switch.