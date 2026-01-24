Iconic PS1 Game From the 90s Is Returning on PS5 and Switch

An iconic PS1 game from 1995 is set to return sometime soon via PS5 and Switch, according to a new leak. In this case, the leak does not come the way of a dubious source or an insider, but the Australian Classification rating board, aka the organization responsible for rating games for release in the country. Games are only sent to a rating board when they are close to completion and release, so not only has this rating board leaked the existence of an unannounced game, but revealed that it is releasing in the near future.

More specifically, the Australian Classification rating board has rated, for release on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition. No such project has ever been announced. What’s interesting, though, is that both the developer and publisher are listed as Atari. This is weird because Ubisoft owns the IP, and it does not typically license out its IP. On the other hand, Atari does sometimes license out IP it doesn’t own for various projects. For example, it recently shipped Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. That said, it still doesn’t make sense that Ubisoft would license this out, which suggests this rating is probably for a physical release, something Ubisoft is no doubt less interested in handling. Whatever the case, what matters is that the original Rayman game for PS1 is being-released for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, and possibly more platforms if this is just for the physical version.

In 2025, Ubisoft confirmed it was cooking up something with Rayman. Meanwhile, there have been rumors of more than one Rayman being in the works. In fact, well-known industry insider Tom Henderson teased that Ubisoft was working on something for the 30-year anniversary of the series, which would release “very, very soon.” This appears to be that.

For those that do not know, the original Rayman, the game that started the series, was released in 1995 by Ubisoft as a PS1 exclusive, though it eventually came to other platforms. Upon release, the game was received warmly by critics and ended up becoming one of the best-selling PS1 games, hence why it started a series that continues to this day. The last time we saw the game was in 2016, when it was released for mobile phones.

