5 Hardest PS1 Bosses That Frustrated Players

The PlayStation 1 is filled with great RPGs, which makes it an excellent place to find monstrously difficult boss fights. That isn’t to say other genres don’t also have tough fights, but the PS1’s hardest fights definitely lean heavily into the RPG genre, as you’ll see below. What makes these fights even harder in the PS1 era is that some of them are hidden fights that you find outside of the main story. Because most casual fans won’t ever find those bosses, the developers can really turn up the difficulty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the five toughest fights on the PlayStation 1.

5) Guildenstern – Vagrant Story

Vagrant Story was developed by the team that created Final Fantasy Tactics, so it’s not a huge surprise to learn that the developers tuned up the difficulty for the final fight. Guildenstern is Vagrant Story‘s final major battle, though you’ll be very familiar with him by the time you’re going up against him during the finale.

Specifically, Guildenstern’s second form gives players a ton of trouble. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you won’t be able to deal much damage to the boss. This fight demands you understand every mechanic in the game, as defense timing and proper Break Arts are very important to success. It’s not too tough once you learn how to approach him, but first-time players are going to come up against a wall.

4) Nemesis – Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

I told you it wasn’t all RPG bosses! While Resident Evil 3 technically stars Jill Valentine, Nemesis quickly shows why he received top billing. This unrelenting presence makes you know he’s there throughout the game, putting the fear of BOWs into Jill at every turn.

In fact, most of the time, the best strategy for dealing with Nemesis is running away. It’s not often that a video game character does exactly what I would do in a situation, but Nemesis is just that terrifying. Sure, you can earn a few nice rewards if you use every bullet in your possession to take him down, but fleeing in terror is so much easier.

3) Ragu O Ragula – Wild Arms 2

Ragu O Ragula is a recurring optional boss across the Wild Arms series and is almost always a problem, but Wild Arms 2 is the character at the peak of its powers. First, you’ll need to grind your way up to at least level 60, though most players will want to push even higher. Then, you need to properly plan out your attack plan. You can’t just walk into this willy-nilly and expect to succeed.

Most players use Brad to deal the bulk of the damage. Everyone else is just here to keep your interped hero alive. And that’s not easy because Ragu deals thousands of damage with one attack. You have to stay on top of Brad’s health, or you’ll have to start over. It’s a fight that can easily go sideways and requires a ton of prep to even have a chance.

2) Space Mama – Rayman

The Space Mama stage in the original Rayman is a true test of your skill. There are no breaks, which means you have to give the game your full attention at all times and bring your “A” game. When you see that washing machine, you know things are about to get real.

There are so many attacks flying around the screen that can easily trip you up. Space Mama doesn’t give you any room to breathe, and with the 99 Lives cheat, many players lost their run during this fight. You’ll definitely start to learn the patterns after a bit, but don’t be surprised if you die a few dozen times during your first time through Rayman.

1) Emerald Weapon/Ruby Weapon/Ozma – Final Fantasy series

This entry is a bit of a cheat, but I didn’t want to leave any of the more notable Final Fantasy hidden bosses out. I think most fans are familiar with Emerald and Ruby Weapon from Final Fantasy VII. After all, it’s one of the most popular games of all time. Both hidden fights are well-known for their difficulty, though players argue about which of the superbosses is tougher. No matter how you slice it, both bosses will give you trouble if you don’t come in prepared.

Ozma in Final Fantasy IX is even more off-putting. It looks like a big hot air balloon, but if you don’t complete the Friendly Monsters sidequest, this monster will quickly show you just how powerful it is. While completing that quest gives you some advantages, this fight is tough either way. Not only can Ozma wipe out your HP with several hard-hitting attacks, but it also often fully heals itself, negating any damage you did. All three fights are worthy of a spot on this list, and it’s clear that the Final Fantasy team loved to challenge their players in the ’90s.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!