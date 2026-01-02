A 26-year-old Square Enix PS1 RPG returns next month, and it is returning in remade form no less. Headlining 2026 in terms of video game releases is no doubt Grand Theft Auto VI, bolstered by other major releases such as Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, Control Resonant, Blood of the Dawnwalker, Saros, Gears of War: E-Day, Pragmata, Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, The Duskbloods, Phantom Blade, and more. Not many of these games are deeply nostalgic for the more nostalgic gamer. Those chasing the highs only nostalgia can offer, then you are going to want to circle February 5, 2026, in your calendars.

On February 5, Square Enix is bringing those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X back to 2000 and the PS1 with the release of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a remake of the 2000 PS1 exclusive RPG Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

The Second Remake of the Classic Square Enix Game

What some do not know about Dragon Quest VII is that this isn’t the first remake of the RPG classic. Back in 2013, it was remade for the 3DS, at least in Japan. This remake didn’t come west until 2016. And the last time the game was remade, Square Enix did a good job. In fact, you could argue it’s better than the original, as evidenced by the fact that it has an 81 on Metacritic, where the original only has a 78. That said, games in general used to score lower because there were higher standards.

What’s New With the 2026 Remake

While it’s common sometimes to use a previous remake as the starting point, this new 2026 remake is using the 2000 original version and is being rebuilt from the ground up from this starting point. To this end, it has a new diorama-style 3D art style, a new restructured story that is faithful to the original but has reworked pacing, and an overhauled combat system. There is also some new content, like new optional side quests. And of course, various quality-of-life improvements, such as new menus that are more modern.

Not the Best Classic Square Enix RPG

Dragon Quest VII isn’t even the best Dragon Quest game, let alone the best classic Square Enix RPG. If you have played the original, you will know it does not hold up very well. To this end, the remake is needed, but it remains to be seen just how much interest there will be for it. Further, it’s still very much the same game, even if it’s been modernized and improved around the edges, which means it’s still very much an old-school RPG experience that isn’t going to appeal to many more newcomers to the genre. We suspect the critical reception will be similar, though.

