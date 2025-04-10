Idle RPG Spinoff Climbs Steam Charts, Surpassing Original

Idle games are designed to play in the background or sit at the bottom of your screen, and they’re having a bit of a moment. Games like Bongo Cat are rising on the Steam charts as gamers find ways to sneak a little more gaming into their busy lives. Now, an idle RPG is making its way up the Steam Rising Charts, as players yearn to fight monsters and level up characters even when they can’t fully settle in with the likes of Path of Exile 2 or Baldur’s Gate 3. The game in question is Nomad Idle, a spin-off of highly-rated roguelike Nomad Survival.

Nomad Idle came out on April 4th from developer The Fox Knocks. The idler has quickly risen in the trending charts on Steam, with a peak of over 7500 concurrents so far. That’s well and above the concurrent peak for the highly rated Nomad Survival, which inspired the idle spinoff. Nomad Survival remains a popular game for fans of auto-attacking roguelite games, but apparently, the need for an idle game with RPG elements has attracted a broader fanbase than its predecessor.

While the game trailer looks pretty cool, you might be wondering how an RPG can be made into an idle game. Well, let’s take a look at what gameplay looks like for Nomad Idle.

How Does an Idle RPG like Nomad Idle Even Work?

In Nomad Idle, gamers will find similar waves of enemies to what you might expect in a game like Nomad Survival or Vampire Survivors. However, as an idle game, your little pixel hero will take care of attacking enemies all on their own, unless you take over by bringing in special character skills and abilities. To ensure their hero is ready for those auto-battles, players will level up and earn stat points to create their ideal character build. The game also offers crafting and upgrading equipment, conjuring summoned creatures, and equipping passive skills to aid your hero in battle.

Basically, the elements you might expect of an RPG, but bared pack so the game doesn’t require constant attention to face the hoardes. This lets you get the satisfaction of leveling up a character without the need to fully commit hours to the actual in-game grind, perfect for when you want a little bit of your gaming fix but have other things to take care of. The game also has 46 Steam Achievements for that extra sense of accomplishment as you watch your hero take on auto-battles and periodically check in to help them level up.

You can choose your class in Nomad Idle

Despite its popularity, Nomad Idle does currently have a Mixed rating on Steam compared to Nomad Survival‘s Very Positive. That said, the game has already received its first major rebalance update, which arrived on April 9th. This patch helped reduce the grind by adjusting material requirements and enemy health while buffing individual player abilities. Since then, The Fox Knocks has also deployed several hotfixes to help ensure the game runs smoothly without crashes and to continue adjusting balance for the game.

Nomad Idle is available for PC via Steam. It typically costs $9.99, but is currently running an introductory offer for 10% off, meaning you can try the idle RPG for $8.99 until the offer ends on April 18th.

Have you gotten into idle gaming yet? If so, let us know your current favorite in the comments below!