Idris Elba Teases Role in New Video Game

Idris Elba has teased that he will be in an upcoming game. Idris Elba has been acting for many years, but has only risen to mainstream status over the last 10 – 15 years thanks to his roles in the MCU, DCEU, and the Fast and Furious franchise. The actor has also been fan cast as James Bond over the years and to the credit of the fans, it has actually led to the producers of the Bond films considering Idris Elba for the role. His fame has apparently also led him to the world of games.

In a new interview with IGN to promote his role as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Idris Elba teased that he will be appearing in an upcoming video game. When asked if he’d like to don a motion-capture suit and star in a video game, Elba teased that “there is something coming, real soon”. Idris Elba previously voiced a character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and later played a coach in NBA 2K20, but has largely played small supporting roles. As of right now, Elba isn’t revealing what game he’s in, who’s developing it, or any other specifics, but it sounds like we’ll learn more soon.

With things like Summer Game Fest on the horizon, it’s possible Idris Elba’s new game could be revealed this summer. As for what it could be, there are a few possible options. He could be in this year’s Call of Duty, which is expected to be a sequel to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot. It’s unlikely he’d play the same character as the one in MW3, but perhaps the developer will utilize him in a new role with his face on display or he could play Ghost, a British character that’s expected to be recast for this entry following controversy with the previous actor. Hideo Kojima also loves to utilize major actors, so perhaps Idris Elba is part of the cast of his unannounced game. Finally, it’s possible that the Bond producers know Idris Elba is too old to carry a multi-film production on his back and will instead use him as the James Bond in IO Interactive’s upcoming 007 video game.

