Why Project 007 Is Perfect For IO Interactive, According To Hitman Actors

Longtime Hitman actors David Bateson and Jane Perry have shared why they think developer IO Interactive is a great fit for taking on 007. In late 2020, Hitman developer IO Interactive announced it would be making Project 007, a tentatively titled James Bond game that’s disconnected from any of the films. It will be the first 007 game in over a decade following a rather disappointing run of titles from Activision, who largely turned the spy franchise into Call of Duty-lite. The last Bond title for consoles, 007 Legends, holds a painful 45% on Metacritic. To make matters worse, it was released alongside the acclaimed Skyfall in 2012, making for an uneven pairing.

Nonetheless, IO seems to have what it takes to bring Bond back to his full glory in the realm of gaming. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Hitman actors David Bateson (Agent 47) and Jane Perry (Diana Burnwood) chimed in on why they think IO is a perfect fit for taking over one of the biggest franchises in entertainment history. “I think it’s absolutely brilliant. I mean, it’s just because Hitman is so sexy,” said Perry, who also played Dr. Goodhead in 007 Legends. “They’re so good at capturing the luxuriousness of the world, the worlds, I should say, that are created in Hitman. I think when you think of Bond you think of that sophistication, and the kind of sex appeal of it, and the glamor and everything. And that is just second nature to IO Interactive, they’re so well practiced at that.”

Bateson echoed Perry’s thoughts and spoke about how Bond seems to be a natural evolution from Agent 47. “Yeah, I think it’s not a quantum leap to go from Agent 47 to Agent 007,” said Bateson. “But what I do think is that it’s a massive compliment to IO Interactive for being awarded the franchise. I think they’re looking at it as a one-off game. Well, although I believe IO Interactive would be interested in going further with it. I believe they’re only contracted for one, but I think they would be definitely interested in a future collaboration, so we are both very happy on behalf of IO Interactive.”

