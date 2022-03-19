What Hideo Kojima’s New Tweets Reveal About His Next Game

Some Hideo Kojima tweets have been garnering considerable attention, as they may offer clues at what the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator is working on. Since the release of Death Stranding in 2019, there’s been ample rumors and speculation pertaining to what Kojima is working on. And these rumors have varied wildly. The most common rumor has been that Kojima is working with PlayStation and Konami to revive his cancelled Silent Hills game. The second most common rumor claims almost the exact opposite, claiming Kojima is teaming up with Xbox for a new game. There have been some other rumors as well, but none of them have been very consequential. Meanwhile, according to Norman Reedus, Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2. If this is true, this would be a project with PlayStation.

So, what do Kojima’s new tests convey about his ongoing work? Well, they seem to suggest he’s working with PlayStation. One of these tweets reveals that Kojima has been using a prototype of Sony’s teleconferencing technology dubbed MADO. The product isn’t even out yet, so it’s telling he’s using it. Adding to this, he’s been using a PlayStation motion capture studio. If that wasn’t enough to convince you Kojima and PlayStation are working together, he also recently received flowers from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan and Sony’s Kiichiro Urata.

Below, you can check out the tweets for yourself:

For now, take this speculation with a grain of salt, but these tweets are telling. At the very least, they all but confirm that Kojima is not working on an Xbox game, at least not exclusively.

As you would expect, none of the implicated parties — the chief being Hideo Kojima — have not addressed any of in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.