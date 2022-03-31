E3 Rival Summer Game Fest Start Window Announced

✖

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest has been given a start date following the official cancelation of E3 2022. After the ESA canceled the in-person part of E3 2022 earlier this year, many began speculating that the event would move to an online-only showing. Some still believed the show as a whole was in doubt, but now it has been officially canceled. The show is expected to return in 2023 with both a physical and digital counterpart, but it won't be the only summer-based gaming event when it does return. The ESA has inadvertently given Keighley plenty of time and space to refine his own show this summer, posing a strong rivalry for 2023.

The official Summer Game Fest Twitter account has confirmed the show will return in June 2022 with a live event. Last year, Summer Game Fest included a number of reveals, such as the first proper trailer for Elden Ring. The show was a notable success and given there's no E3 this year, it's likely a lot of developers and publishers will flock to Keighley's show to promote any titles coming later this year or early next year. Whether E3 could even properly compete with this kind of a show after the ESA's event has been on the decline for years remains to be seen.

Join us this June for @SummerGameFest – an industry wide celebration of video games, featuring a spectacular live kickoff show hosted by @geoffkeighley



Sign up at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie to be the first to know details. pic.twitter.com/P2eLRISqfQ — Summer Game Fest 2022 (@summergamefest) March 31, 2022

As of right now, there aren't any other further details for what Summer Game Fest 2022 will entail. Given the bar was set with the Elden Ring trailer last year, it's likely Keighley is planning an equally big surprise as well. It's unclear what could even rival that at this point in time, but surely he will try his best to make the event something to remember. Other summer events like EA Play 2022 have also been canceled, leaving games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 without a place to be revealed. It's heavily rumored the game will show up at Star Wars Celebration in May, but perhaps Summer Game Fest could include a gameplay debut as well.

