IGN Summer of Gaming Schedule Revealed

✖

Next week, IGN's Summer of Gaming event will kick-off, and viewers will have a number of surprises to expect throughout. During the event, several new games will be revealed, and IGN has shared when fans can expect to see each of them. On June 5th, three games will make their debut: one title from Funcom/The Outsiders, one from Merge Games, and one from an unannounced game company. On June 8th, viewers can see two new games revealed: a classic game revival from Merge Games, and a reveal from Fabraz. Finally, on June 15th, another game will be announced, from another unannounced game company.

While the game reveals are easily the most exciting aspect of the event, there will be several other reasons for gamers to tune-in, as well. Summer of Gaming will feature numerous trailers, interviews, and hands-on videos. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Destroy All Humans!, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, Ninjala, and more will be on display during the event.

In the absence of E3 and other live gaming events this year, IGN's Summer of Gaming will seek to fill the void. Of course, there are a number of additional digital events this summer, as well, including New Game+ Expo, and EA Play Live 2020.

Our ever-evolving Summer of Gaming schedule is here, featuring reveals, exclusives, and gameplay! ☀️🎮

More updates to come from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Xbox, and more: https://t.co/nYxfDWJf3t pic.twitter.com/1rDYZyeaBx — IGN (@IGN) May 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see how gamers react to these digital events. A big part of E3's appeal has always been the spectacle, and it will be difficult for digital events to capture that same feeling. Of course, should these types of events prove popular enough, it could give some gaming companies incentive to move away from conventions and in-person events and more towards the digital model. Regardless of where things go, the month of June should have a major impact on the future of the video game industry!

Those interested in tuning in for IGN's Summer of Gaming Event can watch it live on Twitch, or on IGN's YouTube channel.

Do you plan on tuning in for IGN's Summer of Gaming event? Are you excited for some of the digital events coming this summer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.