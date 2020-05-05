EA Play Live 2020 Details Have Been Revealed

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of every live event for the video game industry, this year. Video game fans have been understandably disappointed, but several digital events have been announced to take the place of E3, GDC, and more. Fans of Electronic Arts will be happy to know that the company has announced plans to expand on their yearly EA Play Live event. Naturally, it will be an all-digital event, where fans can expect to see some of the publisher's upcoming titles on display, as well as some surprise announcements! The event will be streamed on EA.com, but fans will be able to see the stream on other sites, as well.

It will be interesting to see what EA has in store for fans. The event will take place the same week that E3 2020 was set to be held, but several other publishers have opted not to hold their digital events that same week. This spacing out could give titles a better chance of getting greater exposure. It could also give publishers a lot more freedom to engage with the audience, and truly sell them on the titles set to release throughout the year.

Fans can naturally expect to see the next iterations in several of EA's sports franchises, including Madden NFL 21. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has been revealed as the cover athlete for that particular title, but EA has not revealed any other information about the game, as of this writing. Fans might also have some Star Wars news to look forward to, as well. With EA announcing an end to updates for Star Wars Battlefront II, and the success of Jedi: Fallen Order, it seems likely that the publisher is working on their next Star Wars project.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST... World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

Regardless of what EA chooses to reveal during the show, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out. EA Play Live will be held on June 11th, starting at 4 p.m. PT.

Do you plan on tuning in for the event? What do you want to see EA announce during the stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

