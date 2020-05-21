New Game+ Expo Announced

✖

On June 23rd, a plethora of publishers and developers will partake in the New Game+ Expo, an online event showcasing dozens of new and upcoming games. The expo will stream live on its own dedicated Twitch channel, which can be found here. While New Game+ Expo does not take place during the same week E3 2020 would have, it seems likely that a lot of the gaming companies slated to appear will showcase and announce titles that were originally intended to be revealed during that conference. As such, gamers will definitely want to tune-in when New Game+ Expo kicks-off at 8 a.m. PT!

Fans can probably guess some of the games they might see on display, based on the participants. Sega will be on-hand, which means that the next Sonic the Hedgehog game might be announced during the show. It's entirely possible that Sega will have something else on display, but the publisher was supposed to make some Sonic-related announcements during SXSW. That event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Sega has yet to reschedule those announcements. Unless Sega says otherwise, Sonic fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye on New Game+ Expo.

Of course, Natsume's presence will likely result in more information about Harvest Moon: One World. Natsume announced the game earlier this month, but has not offered any further details about the game, as of this writing. Gamers can also expect to see titles from Inti Creates, Koei Tecmo, Atlus, SNK, WayForward, and more. It's certainly an impressive line-up!

While the cancellation of E3 2020 has been disappointing for a lot of people, the industry continues to move forward. Fortunately, the next few months will feature a number of different online events for gamers to see everything on the way this year. It might not be quite the same, but fans should still have a lot to look forward to, this year!

