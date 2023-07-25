Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel Reportedly Canceled at Ubisoft

A new report has claimed that Ubisoft has internally canceled its development on a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising. Released back in 2020, Immortals was a new open-world adventure game that borrowed many ideas and mechanics from Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite being largely well-received by those that played the game, it now sounds like a proper sequel may never end up coming about.

According to publication VGC, a follow-up to Immortals Fenyx Rising has recently been canned at Ubisoft. This information comes from anonymous sources that claimed a sequel was previously in the works at developer Ubisoft Quebec. Earlier this month, though, those in charge of the studio opted to shut down the project seemingly as a result of it not having the same brand recognition when compared to other Ubisoft properties.

Based on previous reports, it was said in early 2022 that a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising was in the pre-production stage. The nature and scope of this sequel wasn't fully known, but some reports claimed the title would see players venturing to other regions outside of Greece. Regardless of what Ubisoft had planned for this game, though, it sounds like it's something that fans will never see fully realized.

Despite this disappointment, it's not too shocking to hear that Ubisoft is narrowing its focus as a company as the publisher has fallen on rough times lately. Earlier this year, Ubisoft's stock price fell to its lowest point in years which resulted in big changes. In the future, Ubisoft still has a variety of Assassin's Creed titles slated to launch alongside other big pillar games such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws. By comparison to these titles, a potential Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 surely wouldn't have sold anywhere near as well, which makes the cancellation of the sequel somewhat expected.

How do you feel about Ubisoft potentially scrapping its plans for a new Immortals Fenyx Rising game? And do you think there is a chance that Ubisoft could one day return to this franchise and try to make a sequel? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.