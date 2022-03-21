Immortals: Fenyx Rising Reportedly Getting a Sequel

New reports suggest that a sequel to Immortals: Fenyx Rising is currently in development from Ubisoft. According to insider Tom Henderson, the sequel was going to be revealed during a Ubisoft event that has since been put on hold due to “recent world events.” In a piece for Xfire, Henderson states that the sequel is currently in the pre-production stage, and that it’s presumably in development from Ubisoft Quebec. Unfortunately, that would mean fans would have to wait a while before an actual release happens! As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

New IPs can be a tough sell in the gaming industry, but Ubisoft has been quite pleased with the performance of Immortals: Fenyx Rising. On an investor call last year, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet praised the game’s sales, particularly on Nintendo Switch, where it was seen as a potential evergreen title. That could bode well for the sequel releasing on Nintendo’s platform, but Henderson did not share any potential platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immortals: Fenyx Rising put players in the role of Fenyx, a demigod tasked with saving the Greek gods from Typhon. The game’s conclusion and DLC saw Fenyx earn a place among the gods as part of the Greek pantheon. However, subsequent DLC releases centered on new characters. It’s possible that a sequel could continue the storyline with another new hero in the spotlight, or it could put players back in the role of Fenyx. Unfortunately, there’s no way to say for certain, given that the sequel hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Henderson tends to be a fairly reliable source, so hopefully Ubisoft will offer some concrete information in the near future!

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Readers interested in learning more about the first game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Have you checked out Immortals Fenyx Rising yet? Would you like to see a sequel to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!