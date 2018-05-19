Imperator: Rome Announced By Paradox Interactive

Today, during PDXCon 2018, Swedish publisher and developer Paradox Interactive announced its newest grand-strategy game, dubbed Imperator: Rome.
The game is being developed by Paradox’s internal development studio, which is responsible for some of the best strategy game series of all-time, such as Europa Universalis, Crusader Kings, and Hearts of Iron.
The set-up for the game will sound familiar if you’ve played any of Paradox’s other grand-strategy titles, aka you will control an empire across history – in this case starting from the Hellenistic period under Alexander the Great – and re-shape it through political and military action.
“Rule any nation on the most detailed Paradox map ever stretching from the Pillars of Hercules to the far reaches of of India, allowing you to build an empire to dwarf that of Alexander. Govern republics or monarchies, balancing the factions, and keeping the loyalty of your most capable generals.”
Following in the footsteps of Europa Universalis: Rome, Imperator: Rome is poised to release sometime early next year for PC. Below, you can check out some screenshots offering a first-look at the game’s map and some of its managing gameplay. And beneath that, you can find an official list of its features:
The Senate and People of Rome are counting on you to speak up in defence of a republic under siege. Sign your legionary contract today: https://t.co/lj6rDsrIOQ pic.twitter.com/uzPRkScIbE— Imperator (@gameimperator) May 19, 2018
Character Management: A living world of characters with varying skills and traits that will change over time. They will lead your nation, govern your provinces and command your armies and fleets. We also introduce our new, more human-like character art.
Diverse Populations: Citizens, freemen, tribesmen, and slaves – each population with its own culture and religion. Whether they fill your armies, fill your coffers or fill your colonies, keep an eye on their happiness – your success depends on their satisfaction.
Battle Tactics: Choose your approach before battle to counter the stratagems of your foes.
Military Traditions: Each culture has a unique way of waging war. Romans and Celts have different options available to them. Unlock unique bonuses, abilities, and units.
Different Government Types: Manage the Senate in a Republic, hold your court together in a monarchy, answer to the clans in a tribal system.
Barbarians and Rebellions: Migrating barbarians may sack or settle your best land, while disloyal governors or generals can turn against you – taking their armies with them!
Trade: Goods provide bonuses to their home province. Will you take advantage of stockpiles for local strength or trade excess goods to spread the wealth around?
Provincial Improvement: Invest in buildings, roads, and defenses to make your kingdom stronger and richer.