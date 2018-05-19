Imperator: Rome Announced By Paradox Interactive

Today, during PDXCon 2018, Swedish publisher and developer Paradox Interactive announced its newest grand-strategy game, dubbed Imperator: Rome.

The game is being developed by Paradox’s internal development studio, which is responsible for some of the best strategy game series of all-time, such as Europa Universalis, Crusader Kings, and Hearts of Iron.

The set-up for the game will sound familiar if you’ve played any of Paradox’s other grand-strategy titles, aka you will control an empire across history – in this case starting from the Hellenistic period under Alexander the Great – and re-shape it through political and military action.

“Rule any nation on the most detailed Paradox map ever stretching from the Pillars of Hercules to the far reaches of of India, allowing you to build an empire to dwarf that of Alexander. Govern republics or monarchies, balancing the factions, and keeping the loyalty of your most capable generals.”

Following in the footsteps of Europa Universalis: Rome, Imperator: Rome is poised to release sometime early next year for PC. Below, you can check out some screenshots offering a first-look at the game’s map and some of its managing gameplay. And beneath that, you can find an official list of its features:

The Senate and People of Rome are counting on you to speak up in defence of a republic under siege. Sign your legionary contract today: https://t.co/lj6rDsrIOQ pic.twitter.com/uzPRkScIbE — Imperator (@gameimperator) May 19, 2018