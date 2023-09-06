New Indiana Jones Video Game Reveal Teased by Bethesda's Todd Howard

Bethesda director Todd Howard has teased that new information on the publisher's upcoming Indiana Jones video game will be revealed next year. Back in 2021, Bethesda first announced that an Indiana Jones project was in development at MachineGames through a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Since this initial teaser trailer was shown off, no additional news on the Indiana Jones title has come about, which has led to ongoing questions from fans. And while it seems likely that this Indy game is still pretty far off from releasing, we now know that 2024 should bring with it some new information.

In a conversation with Esquire, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard opened up briefly about this Indiana Jones game. Howard, who is serving as a producer on the project, gave some broad details about the gameplay stylings that will be seen in the experience. Before adding anything further, though, Howard stopped himself and indicated that he should be ready to talk more about the project in 2024.

"I am a giant Indiana Jones fan. It can be brought to video games in a unique way," Howard said. "The game is obviously: you're exploring stuff. It's about him. So if you're playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching? [...] We'll talk next year."

When Will Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game Release?

(Photo: Bethesda)

As mentioned, details on this Indiana Jones video game are incredibly sparse for the time being. In fact, Bethesda itself hasn't even fully committed to the platforms that it will be releasing on. Given that Bethesda is an entity that belongs to Microsoft, it's known that this game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC, at the very least. However, a version of the game for PlayStation 5 hasn't been formally shot down just yet, even though it seems unlikely based on what those at Bethesda have said in recent months.

When it comes to the launch window for this Indiana Jones video game, nothing has been provided by Bethesda or MachineGames just yet. That being said, when the project was first announced to fans in 2021, it was made clear that it was in the very early stages of development. As such, it seemed like a four or five-year dev cycle was still waiting ahead. Even if Howard and those at Bethesda end up showing more of this Indiana Jones title in 2024, it's quite possible that the game won't be released until 2025 or even 2026. Either way, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com as we learn more about this highly-anticipated adventure game in the future.