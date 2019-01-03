Infinity Ward Posts New ‘Call of Duty’ Teaser, Could This Be ‘Modern Warfare 4’?

UPDATE: Jason Schreier of Kotaku recently went to Resetera to confirm that the image from the Infinity Ward account is not for Ghosts 2. So it’s either Modern Warfare 4…or something new.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2019 is finally here! And although players are still knee deep in the multiplayer mayhem of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, there’s already talk making the rounds about what Infinity Ward has planned for its next game in the series. Interestingly enough, a new tease may have pointed out what direction they might be taking.

Ashton Williams, who serves as community manager for the development team, posted a cryptic new GIF on Twitter last night, leaving fans to speculate just what it could mean. It’s a static TV image featuring a barely visible skull with light-up eyes, with no text attached. You can see it in the tweet below.

Fans have already begun discussing what the image could be a part of. Some believe IW is working on a sequel to Call of Duty: Ghosts, the company’s game from 2013. You can see those replies below.

But there’s also another theory indicating that the team could be returning to Modern Warfare territory. We’ve heard rumors about this for some time, and, as you can see, Roach from Modern Warfare 2 did use a skull mask. Could there be a storyline that ties in his character, and possibly others?

Then again, for all we know, it could just be Williams having some fun with fans before an official reveal eventually makes the rounds in a few months. There’s no question that Infinity Ward has a world of work ahead of it.

Even though Ghosts and its 2016 release Infinite Warfare sold millions of copies, several fans were displeased with how the games were compared to the previously released Modern Warfare trilogy.

And considering how well Black Ops 4 is doing for Activision, a fourth return to Modern Warfare would do well for all parties involved, especially with a single player campaign. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but it wouldn’t be a bad thing to see.

We’ll keep a close eye on the developer to see what other details become revealed. But, yeah, if you guys could bring Captain Price back, that would be greaaaaat.

