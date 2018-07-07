Ingress Anime Announced for Netflix

Ingress is coming to Netflix this fall with Niantic announcing a new anime based on the augmented reality game.

The first popular AR game from Niantic before the developers later released Pokemon Go, the anime series is called Ingress: The Animation, Variety reported. Created by animation studio Crafter, Fuji TV is collaborating with Netflix to release the anime. Variety spoke to Niantic’s founder John Hanke who confirmed the release of the anime and shared additional details.

“The anime peers into the Ingress universe and allows viewers to see a part of that universe that is uniquely expressed,” Hanke told Variety.

Ingress: The Animation will focus on two characters, Makoto and Sarah, two characters who have been affected by the other-worldly matter that imparts special powers onto those who are influenced by it. The two characters must work together to solve a problem that wasn’t discussed in detail while trying to avoid a third character named Jack. All three of the characters ultimately become involved in a larger situation involving a corporation that wishes to use the exotic matter for its own nefarious purposes.

The entire anime will be composed of new material, though there will be some overlap with the original Ingress game. This anime will also be used to assist in the wide release of Ingress Prime, the sequel to the first game from Niantic. Ingress: The Animation will include an antagonist who drives the corporation’s plans and will also make an appearance in Ingress Prime. Hanke added that the anime will feature some “familiar characters” and could be likened to a reboot of other franchises.

“There will be familiar characters and situations that have become famous in the game, but they will be experienced through a fresh interpretation with new characters, new actors,” he said. “Think of it like a reboot of a superhero franchise.”

Ingress Prime is a game that Ingress players have already known about for some time, a sequel to the first game with signups for more information that are now live. The trailer above was also released for the game back in December to announce its upcoming release. Hanke said that Niantic will incorporate learnings from both Ingress and Pokemon Go into the sequel to improve on it.

“We’re trying to take those lessons and make Ingress more accessible,” he said. “Ingress is a deliberately obscure game. We want to make sure people can make their way through that and get to the actual gameplay. We want to make that smoother for Ingress Prime.”

Both Ingress: The Animation and Ingress Prime are expected to launch around October.

