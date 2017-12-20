It’s A Bizarro Christmas With This Injustice 2 Holiday Event

We're not sure how a Bizarro Christmas would go in the real world – would he sing carols, or assault a Christmas tree, or just grumble about how no one got him anything? – but now you can find out what it's like in the world of Injustice 2.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have kicked off a new in-game holiday event in the hit fighting game, titled Bizarro's Unhappy Holiday. In it, you'll deal with the evil character through a number of situations, and reap a few presents along the way for getting them done.

It's a single player addition to the Multiverse mode, featuring three special objectives that need to be completed in order to unlock the in-game goodies. Here's the official synopsis for the event:

"Bizarro of Earth 1225 made odd, dangerous 'gifts' for each member of the Justice League. They did not reciprocate. Feeling rejected, Bizarro punched a hole in the Source Wall."

You can check out footage from the holiday event below. His playset is similar to that of Superman's, but there are some cool holiday-oriented items that come up in battle – including exploding snowmen.

Bizarro's Unhappy Holiday is happening now. We're not sure when it'll be coming to an end, so hop in and reap your holiday rewards!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC.