The ‘Injustice 2 Legendary Edition’ is Real and Available to Order

Yesterday, a listing for a fully-loaded DLC edition of Injustice 2 dubbed the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition popped up on Amazon briefly before being removed. Now the game is available to pre-order at Best Buy for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in physical and digital versions with a release date of March 27th – so that should do for confirmation.

Naturally, Gamers Club Unlocked members save 20% on the title, and we expect that a listing will be available on Amazon and GameStop shortly.

So what’s the deal with the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition you ask? Basically, it’s a much cheaper version of the Ultimate Edition. Here’s the official description:

“Injustice 2 shatters the boundaries of fighting games by matching the unrivaled storytelling, epic massive battles, and beloved IP from Injustice 1 with innovation that breaks the mold of the genre.”

“Features 10 additional characters (including Darkseid), six premiere skins: Power Girl, Reverse-Flash, Grid Cyborg, Jon Stewart Green Lantern, Black Lightning, Bruce Wayne (new), as well as god and demon shaders”

“With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster”

“Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk”

“Choose from this DC Universe roster, and battle across iconic locations in epic-scale battles”

As you can see from the cover for the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, those 10 additional characters will also include Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

So, if you don’t already own the base game, you can dive into Injustice 2 with the Legendary Edition and get all of the current DLC in one go. However, you might be able to save some extra cash by going with the $20 deal (that’s 50% off the list price) that Best Buy currently has on the standard version of Injustice 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – picking and choosing the DLC content as you see fit.

