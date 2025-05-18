Injustice 3 Rumor Circulates as WB Ends Support for Other Games

WB Games seems to be in something of a transition period right now. The publisher is ending support for MultiVersus on May 30th and rumors suggest that NetherRealm Studios is starting to wrap up content in Mortal Kombat 1. Fans can’t be blamed for wondering what’s next, and it appears the publisher might be planning to shift attention to Injustice 3. That wouldn’t be too surprising, but a lot of new speculation is being generated thanks to a well-established leaker on X/Twitter that goes by “MultiverSusie.” The leaker used the word “injustice” three times in a post, and followed that up minutes later with another post that simply said “3.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As their username implies, MultiverSusie has more of a reputation when it comes to MultiVersus than they do with other games from Warner Bros. Still, based on this past knowledge, it’s not unfathomable that they could know about Injustice 3 ahead of an official announcement. Readers are still advised to take this with a grain of salt, but it could offer our best hint yet at what NetherRealm Studios is working on. Readers can find the post from MultiverSusie embedded below.

multiversus shutting down is an injustice, then doing it all again is another injustice



leaving me without any leaks is yet again another injustice — MultiverSusie (@multiversusie) May 17, 2025

Right now, it’s impossible to say how far along NetherRealm’s next game might be. However, NetherRealm creative director Ed Boon told ComicBook in 2024 that “we’ve known what our next game was going to be three years ago and we’ve been working on it in some capacity ever since.” It should be noted that “in some capacity” is doing some heavy lifting in that sentence; that could mean anything from the creation of concept art, to full blown game development. Rumors have suggested that NetherRealm was planning to support Mortal Kombat 1 with more content, but was forced to pivot due to lower than expected sales for the game’s Khaos Reigns expansion.

Fans have spent years speculating about a third Injustice game picking up where the previous game left off. Like many other NetherRealm games, there were two different endings for Injustice 2. If the developer really is working on a third game, it remains to be seen which one will be seen as the canon ending, and how the story will progress. Injustice 2 featured a pretty sizable roster, including some of the biggest characters spanning the DC Universe, as well as some guests. If NetherRealm really is working on a third game, hopefully the developers have come up with some interesting new additions that didn’t make the cut previously. After appearing in Mortal Kombat 1, Peacemaker would seem like a pretty safe bet!

RELATED: Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets the Violent Rating Fans Were Hoping For

While support for Mortal Kombat 1 seems to be largely over, the game did just recently get some new content. NetherRealm has released new skins based on the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie, which is set to arrive in theaters later this year.

Would you like to see a third game in the Injustice series? What DC characters would you want playable in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Reddit]