Mortal Kombat 1 Announces New Movie Inspired Skins

A new Mortal Kombat live-action movie is coming to theaters in 2025, and NetherRealm Studios plans to celebrate the occasion with new content for Mortal Kombat 1. According to Entertainment Weekly, players can expect to see skins based on Mortal Kombat 2‘s Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). At this time, the outlet has only confirmed that the skins will be released “later this year.” Since the movie is set to come out on October 24th, we can probably expect to see the new skins around that same time.

News of these Mortal Kombat 1 skins comes after Warner Bros. released new images from the movie. The images offered first looks at Shao Kahn and Kitana in the film, as well as another glimpse at Johnny Cage. All 3 characters bear a strong resemblance to how they’ve appeared in the video games, with Kitana in particular borrowing from her Mortal Kombat 11 design. However, they’re still distinct enough that they should stand out when they appear in Mortal Kombat 1. At this time, there has been no confirmation whether the Mortal Kombat 2 actors will also voice their roles in the game.

karl urban as johnny cage in a poster for mortal kombat 2

This is not the first time we’ve seen skins based on a Mortal Kombat movie added to the games, and it’s nice to see the tradition will continue. In particular, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Karl Urban’s take on Johnny Cage, so it’s a safe bet that a lot of fans will be excited to see that version appear. Unfortunately, nothing has been said about any of the other characters, as of this writing. It’s unclear if these are the only movie inspired skins we can expect to see, or if characters like Scorpion or Sub-Zero might also get some representation.

Hopefully Ed Boon will offer some more information about the skins in the near future. As of this writing, the Mortal Kombat co-creator has not addressed that bit of news from Mortal Kombat 1, but Boon does a tendency to tease a lot of things on his social media accounts. It’s possible he could offer some hints at things to come, and maybe even give us a look at how the skins will look within the game.

Today’s announcement confirms that Mortal Kombat 1 still has at least a little more content on the way following the releases of T-1000 and Madam Bo. The 2 characters represent the next playable Kombatant and Kameo Fighter, respectively. Both will make their early access debut in Mortal Kombat 1 on March 18th, and everyone else will have to wait until the 25th. T-1000 is the last confirmed Kombatant from Khaos Reigns, and there are a lot of questions about whether we could end up seeing another expansion or Kombat Pack released. We still don’t know what NetherRealm’s plans are for the future, but at least we know there are more skins in the works.

How do you feel about Mortal Kombat 2 skins in Mortal Kombat 1? Are there any other movie characters you’d like to see represented? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!