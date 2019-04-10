New Inside Xbox Episode Will Have News on E3 and Backwards Compatibility

The next episode of Inside Xbox is taking place in just under a week and will have the usual lineup of trailers and gameplay videos, but it’ll also look outside of those reveals ahead to Microsoft’s upcoming events. E3 2019 and Xbox FanFest will both be addressed in the episode now that E3 is around two months away. Among all these teasers, there was also some talk of backwards compatibility.

Microsoft’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb and guests will bring back Inside Xbox next week on April 16th with the next episode scheduled to air at 2 p.m. PT that day. Just like it usually does, the Xbox Wire has a post that contained the video above and looked ahead towards the plans for the next episode, but it understandably didn’t give away any specifics of what’ll be present during the show. It’s unlikely that we’ll hear Microsoft’s full plans for E3 during the event since it’ll have to leave some plans to the imagination, but viewers will hopefully know at least something more about June’s big event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the E3 and Xbox FanFest plans are still unknown, we at least know about some of the other content that’ll be in the episode. Sea of Thieves, Rage 2, and backwards compatibility announcements will be strewn throughout the episode along with “several surprises.” Xbox Game Pass was another feature teased for the show, a subscription service that’s already got a few big games coming to it soon, so expect more titles to be revealed or showcased soon.

Maybe we put too much good stuff in the newest episode of #InsideXbox. Find out Tuesday April 16 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TjI6Mho4fj pic.twitter.com/bnEEngYa7A — Xbox (@Xbox) April 10, 2019

“Our hour-long April episode will explore some exciting Xbox Game Pass news, new details on the much anticipated Anniversary Update for Sea of Thieves, special guest Rod Fergusson from The Coalition, first details and footage of the Warhammer Chaosbane beta, an exclusive look at Rage 2, a handful of exciting Back Compat announcements, and several surprises we’re saving for the show itself,” the Xbox Wire post said about the upcoming episode.

Microsoft’s next episode of Inside Xbox is scheduled to take place on April 16th at 2 p.m. PT.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!