Here’s How Insomniac Games Got To Work On Spider-Man PS4

Insomniac Games has created quite a legacy for itself over the past two decades, getting its start with PlayStation games like Disruptor and Spyro the Dragon before working on bigger and better titles, such as the Ratchet & Clank franchise, Fuse and, most recently, Sunset Overdrive for the Xbox One.

But lately, the team has been working on its biggest project to date, Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. Yet the question remains — how did Marvel and Sony pair up with such a talented studio to bring the web-slinger to life in his most jam-packed adventure to date?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, we have an answer. Game Informer recently posted a video where it chatted with CEO Ted Price, who provides a little background on the studio before getting into its handling of the Spider-Man franchise. And it’s a really great story to boot.

You can see the interview above with Price, but here are some highlights:

Price starts by talking about Spyro (which, by the way, is making a comeback all its own), and how it began teaching the team how to make platformers. That would eventually lead to Ratchet & Clank, and “moved in a lot of different directions” aside from that. However, Price believes a lot of the traits have remained in place, including in Overdrive.

Sony approached the team and asked if it wanted to work with them and Marvel on the Spider-Man game. Obviously, Insomniac and Sony go back a ways with the Ratchet games, and Marvel was filled in on the developer as well.

Price asked his team if there was interest, since it would be the first franchise it didn’t really make in-house. But they still conveyed excitement, being Marvel fans themselves.

Discussions with the group began, and after looking at Marvel’s other franchises, Price said the developer chose Spider-Man as the key project it wanted to do.

He also talked about the level of humor within the game, as Insomniac has always been privy about adding that factor into its previous releases. And it had just the right touch to adding a good level of humor to both Spidey and his alias, Peter Parker. There were some decisions to make, like with it connected with other people or not, but it still worked well.

Spider-Man stands as Insomniac’s biggest project to date, and “a very fun experience,” according to Price. It’s not a total deviation from what the team made in the past, and there was a lot of excitement in making it happen. And deciding an authentic New York was quite a challenge, but Insomniac was more than ready.

Watch the interview above and get ready to swing into action when Spider-Man arrives on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.