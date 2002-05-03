Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man PS4 Game is Getting Its Own Art Book

Judging by what's been revealed thus far with gameplay footage and some remarkable looking screenshots, Insomniac Games' Spider-Man game for Playstation 4 is looking better and better every time I see it. And to further celebrate its design, it appears that we're going to get a special art book that's releasing alongside the game this September.

A listing has appeared over at Amazon for a new book called Marvel's Spider-Man: The Art of the Game. It looks to be in the works over at Titan Books, with a current release date of September 11, 2018 -- about four days after the game comes out for PlayStation 4 platforms.

Details on the book are scarce, since it doesn't even have an official description. However, there are some details here. It'll be selling for around $39.99; it'll be hardcover, like so many other game art books that are on the market; and it'll be jam packed with content, with over 190 pages that are bound to be filled with screenshots, concept art, early drawings of our hero and more.

Insomniac Games hasn't said a word about the book just yet, and Titan has yet to respond to our request. But it looks like it'll be happening soon enough, and it'll be a, ahem, marvel for comic book fans everywhere, along with fans of video game design.

And it makes sense that it'll release a few days after the game comes out, because that will assure that no spoilers for the game start making the rounds early. By that time, a good amount of players will have seen what Spider-Man has to offer and can then enjoy how its artwork came together, as well as any surprises they may have discovered along the way.

We should have some official artwork for the book soon, along with an official synopsis that gives us a better idea of what to expect from the publication. But you can go ahead and get your pre-orders in now, as it's likely to become a hot commodity shortly after the game's release. It never hurts to have more Spidey in your life, right?

Spider-Man releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on September 7.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may provide WWG with a small compensation from Amazon. We appreciate your support!)