Insurgency: Sandstorm Cancels Plans for Single-Player, Co-op Campaigns

Plans for a single-player and co-op campaign in Insurgency: Sandstorm have been canned for now according to an update from the developers.

New World Interactive posted an announcement relating to the game’s goals on Jan. 3 that explained the reasoning behind their cancellation of the project. Starting with what lead game designer Michael Tsarouhas referred to as “sobering news” about the game’s creative director leaving the company, Tsarouhas continued to discuss the cancelled plans.

“As a team we have decided to make some shifts in the direction of Insurgency: Sandstorm. To start, the single player and cooperative story has been canceled for release, and will be considered again at a later date. This is due to its high production requirements and our commitment to deliver to our fans in 2018. The story was a very exciting and new opportunity for us as a team, but we felt we had to make a choice.”

Instead of putting work into the campaign mode, New World will instead focus on the multiplayer experience the game offers.

“At this moment it’s more important to us that we deliver a full multiplayer and coop experience that improves on Insurgency; one that is true to our style and what we feel we do best. We know to some of you this decision may be unexpected, and we’re sad to share this news, but this was a shift our team felt we needed to make.”

However, New World was also able to confirm some of the content that’ll definitely be in the game that included several game modes as well as specifics on how they’ll work.

“At this point we can confirm a little more content and what you can expect in Sandstorm. The planned game modes for release are as follows: Push, Firefight, and Capture the Base for Versus, plus Checkpoint, Operation, and Outpost for Coop.”

The full announcement from Tsarouhas and New World Interactive can be read here through their update post.