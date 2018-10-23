Intellivision Amico Trailer and First Game Titles Revealed

A couple of days ago, we posted a report on the Intellivision Amico, an ambitious new project that will bring back the 80’s console like never before, with a sleek new redesign loaded with special features and downloadable games. But today, we’ve got a slew of new details about the forthcoming system, including the first games that will be available for it.

Intellivision owner Tommy Tallarico (yes, the guy that did music for many great games) and his team released a new trailer today, which not only highlights the features for the system, but hints at the titles that will be released for it. Apparently the downloadable library will feature a number of “reimagined” Intellivision games that will be exclusive for the console. Not only that, but it will get several Imagic classics as well, along with…Atari games? Yep.

That last part is interesting, because Tallarico is putting the system together as a way to combat the AtariBox that’s currently in the works. And somehow he was able to secure Yars’ Revenge and other Atari classics for it. Nice move, Tommy.

On top of that, several games were hinted at for the system, including classics like R-Type, Moon Patrol, Miner 2049er and Kung Fu Master, as well as more current favorites like Toejam and Earl. It’s going to have twenty “new” games set to go for its launch, although they haven’t been announced just yet.

Tallarico made a bold statement following the trailer’s release. “We are creating a console that parents WANT to buy, not that they were asked to buy,” he initially said during the Amico’s showcase this weekend. He added, “Most every game being made for the home consoles these days is created with only the hardcore gamer in mind. We see a world where everyone is interested in playing at home and with friends, but this isn’t currently possible because the barrier to entry is nearly impossible for a non-gamer due to the complexity of the controllers, intricacy of gameplay, expense of the hardware and software and steep learning curve with an unbalanced fun factor for the beginner. Our goal was to create a console that both gamers and non-gamers are able to have fun with and play together. The Intellivision Amico is our answer to this gaping hole we see within the current video game industry.”

He’s got a great team behind him as well, including industry veterans like David Perry (who teamed with Tallarico for the Earthworm Jim games back in the 90’s — hey, he should come back too!), Perrin Kaplan (of Nintendo fame) and Mike Mika, among countless others. And they’ve got a plan to release the system in two years’ time, with a number of great features, including smartphone support and more. You can learn about these in the trailer above.

We’re looking forward to the arrival of the Amico, and will let you know when more details are on hand! We wish Tommy and his team the best of luck.