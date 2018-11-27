Interview: ‘Gear Club Unlimited 2’ Gears Up For Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch isn't home to any super-serious racing sims along the lines of Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo Sport, it does have Eden Games' Gear Club Unlimited, which brings an arcade-style driving experience for fans to enjoy on the go or at home. The game was a big hit with fans, prompting the company to work on a follow-up, which will debut on the Nintendo Switch next week.
We had a chance to chat with lead designer Yannick Berthier about the challenges that come with making a better racing game, as well as what features players can expect the next time around. Needless to say, racing fans should definitely get, ahem, geared up for this one.
How was reception for the original Gear Club? Was there something that fans really liked that you brought on for the sequel?
When we finished Gear.Club Unlimited last year, the team couldn't wait to get feedback from players. To be honest, we weren't sure if players would enjoy a motorsport-oriented racing game on Nintendo Switch. No other games in this genre had been released on this console, so it was a big gamble.
When the game was released, we received very positive feedback and players seemed happy to discover this kind of game on Nintendo Switch!
One of their main requests was to have longer races. I think they will be delighted to see that we listened to them and to discover the 1800 miles of roads available in Gear.Club Unlimited 2.
Revved Up With New Features and Multiplayer
What do you think is the biggest thing you've added this time around? Car selection? Mode selection? Both?
We now have more than 50 cars (including, for the first time in the Gear.Club franchise, Porsche), a new game mode – Last Man Standing – and new championships with several challenges.
We worked on the physics engine to offer more realism: cars drift and they all behave differently, each having its own feel. The game remains accessible to all, with optional help and tips to guide new players.
We also completely overhauled the graphics engine, which combines with the other improvements to offer a far superior racing experience.
Will players still be able to compete against others in this game? Local and online multiplayer?
Both! Clubs are one of the major improvements. You can now create your own club and take it to the top of the world rankings together. You can now take on players from around the world in a new synchronous online mode, while up to four players can play together in split-screen mode or asynchronous multiplayer leagues.
Tell us about the gameplay. Have you fine tuned it any to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch is, of course, a specific console that requires specific work. We took special care to maintain balance between all the possibilities offered by this device. For example, between a highly skilled driver using a Pro Controller and a player using a single Joy-Con.
With the first Gear.Club Unlimited, we explored opportunities offered by the Nintendo Switch, and today, we are able to create huge tracks and races for up to 12 opponents with the best possible resolution.prevnext
Seeing Demand For Sim Racing, and the Best Car To Start With
Do you think there's a pretty good demand for sim-style racing on the Switch? We know a lot of folks really enjoy the likes of Mario Kart, so just wondering.
Definitely, and we saw that with the first Gear.Club Unlimited. Players are always looking for more depth in the gameplay experience, providing more
control and subtlety behind the wheel. Today, we are still the only company to offer a motorsport simulation for Nintendo Switch. We see this as a great honor and a great challenge.
What would you say is your favorite car in Gear Club Unlimited 2? At least, when it comes to users playing for the first time?
The Porsche 918 is my favorite car – a true delight! It's easy to handle but has huge drifting potential. It also has great acceleration and gives
tremendous sensations!
Finally, are you guys already planning ahead for a third Gear Club Unlimited? Or taking a break first?
I can say that, at Eden Games, we've been making racing games for more than 25 years. It's in our DNA.
Gear Club Unlimited 2 releases on December 4 for Nintendo Switch.