Interview: ‘Gear Club Unlimited 2’ Gears Up For Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch isn't home to any super-serious racing sims along the lines of Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo Sport, it does have Eden Games' Gear Club Unlimited, which brings an arcade-style driving experience for fans to enjoy on the go or at home. The game was a big hit with fans, prompting the company to work on a follow-up, which will debut on the Nintendo Switch next week.

We had a chance to chat with lead designer Yannick Berthier about the challenges that come with making a better racing game, as well as what features players can expect the next time around. Needless to say, racing fans should definitely get, ahem, geared up for this one.

How was reception for the original Gear Club? Was there something that fans really liked that you brought on for the sequel?

When we finished Gear.Club Unlimited last year, the team couldn't wait to get feedback from players. To be honest, we weren't sure if players would enjoy a motorsport-oriented racing game on Nintendo Switch. No other games in this genre had been released on this console, so it was a big gamble.

When the game was released, we received very positive feedback and players seemed happy to discover this kind of game on Nintendo Switch!

One of their main requests was to have longer races. I think they will be delighted to see that we listened to them and to discover the 1800 miles of roads available in Gear.Club Unlimited 2.