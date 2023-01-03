Fall Guys Reveals Invincible Crossover

The popular multiplayer platformer game Fall Guys has revealed that it will soon be crossing over with Skybound's comic book franchise Invincible. While Invincible is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary, it's only within the past couple of years that the property has started to find mainstream audiences, primarily thanks its animated series on Prime Video. Now, as part of a larger celebration related to Invincible this month, some of the comic's biggest characters will now be coming to Fall Guys.

Beginning later this week on January 5th, Fall Guys will be adding new skins based on Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man to the game. These skins will be available to purchase within the Fall Guys Store, but developer Mediatonic hasn't said just yet how much each will cost. If this new crossover is anything like what we've seen in the past with Fall Guys, though, all three skins will likely be available to purchase individually or as part of a larger bundle, with the bundle retailing for a bit less than the combined total of the three skins on their own.

You can get a look at these new Invincible skins from Fall Guys for yourself in the tweet below:

Invincible, Omni-Man and Atom Eve are flying into the Fall Guys Store on the 5th of Jan! @skyboundgames



🦸‍♂️ SAVE the date 🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YThNNC1LPi — Fall Guys – Season's Yeetings 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) January 3, 2023

What's interesting about this new collab with Fall Guys is that Skybound itself hinted in 2022 that it would be doing more in the realm of video games in the future. Based on Skybound's own wording on this topic, it seemed like the company was referring to its own Invincible games that could be in development, but this has yet to be confirmed further. Again, though, with Invincible's 20th anniversary being celebrated in a number of different ways this month, perhaps we'll hear more about what could be happening with the series on this front soon enough.

Are you going to look to pick up these Incvincible skins in Fall Guys for yourself when they arrive in-game later this week? And do you think we'll start to see more Invincible content appearing in other games over time? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.