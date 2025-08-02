inZOI Shows Off First Free DLC (And It’s Got Some Fan Favorite Sims 4 Features)

The Sims 4 has long held the crown for the most-loved life sim game around, and for good reason. But some life sim fans have been hoping to see true alternatives enter the game to add a little variety. For many, inZOI could be that competition… eventually. The game launched into early access in March, and while many fans were impressed with its graphics, they yearned for more content. Now, inZOI has revealed its first free DLC expansion, and it could bring players running back.

One common complaint for Sims 4 fans is just how much of the content is locked behind a paywall. While there are free base game updates with some new additions, most of the big influxes of new content come from paid DLC. With nearly 10 years’ worth of back content, unlocking everything The Sims 4 has to offer can be pricey. That’s one way inZOI caught cozy gamers’ attention with its roadmap for early access. At least until the game hits 1.0, all of its DLC will be completely free. That means new content won’t come at any additional cost for anyone who has already bought the base game, at least for now.

As exciting as that sounds, we didn’t know exactly what that free DLC content would look like until recently. Previous roadmaps referenced the game’s first DLC as Kucingku, the “cat island,” but Krafton has since changed direction with the first DLC. After a letter from Kjun explaining some of the changes, Krafton finally offered a first look at the new inZOI DLC with a concept teaser trailer, giving gamers a sense of what’s to come.

The first new expansion for inZOI will be called Island Getaway. It will bring a whole new area to the game, letting your Zois travel to the island of Cahaya. The tropical island is only briefly shown in the teaser, but it looks like it will be a getaway destination for Zois, similar to some of the vacation worlds in The Sims 4. As someone who’s played a lot of the Sims, this feels like it could offer the best perks of packs like Island Living and Outdoor Retreat. And a tropical vacation destination could be just what life sim lovers need to jump back into inZOI.

Learn More About The First inZOI DLC in Upcoming Preview Livestream

Krafton hasn’t shared many concrete details about this first DLC just yet, but it looks like it’s still planned to release sometime in August 2025. In addition, a recent poll asking players which destination they’ll travel to first reveals that Cahaya will have two main islands. The new area will feature the main island as well as a resort island for zois to explore.

Beyond that, and the teaser that it’s coming “soon,” the inZOI: Island Getaway DLC is a bit of a mystery. But fans won’t have to wait too long to learn more. Krafton has announced a showcase on August 15th at 1 AM UTC, which is August 14th at 9 PM EDT. During the stream, Krafton will reveal new details about the upcoming DLC, along with some additional tidbits about what’s next for inZOI.

Ahead of the inZOI @ Cahaya live stream event, fans can drop questions in the official Discord channel. The developers will respond to questions during the stream, so this is a great chance to find out what you want to know about the future of the life sim. The DLC preview, along with the Q&A, will stream live via the official inZOI Twitch and YouTube channels.

Are you excited about a vacation-themed pack as inZOI‘s first expansion? Or were you hoping for something a bit different? Let us know in the comments below!