inZOI Creators Revise Update Roadmap to Release Content Quicker

So far, inZOI has had an impressive showing in Early Access, with over 87,300 players checking it out during its first weekend alone. Although some gamers are running into issues with the required specs and graphics settings, many players are impressed with what they’ve seen so far. And this is just the beginning, as inZOI developer Krafton has already laid out a roadmap for future, free content updates during Early Access. While those big content updates will arrive roughly once every two months, Krafton has adjusted its roadmap to include smaller, more frequent updates as well.

Prior to its Early Access launch, inZOI‘s developer shared the roadmap overview for major content updates to the life sim. According to that schedule, the first major update won’t arrive until May 2025, bringing in official mod support, improvements to Create a Zoi and build mode, and more.

The slides for the Early Access roadmap, as shown in the Q&A livestream

For those who’ve already run into bugs and issues while testing out inZOI in Early Access, Krafton recently released an update to clarify their roadmap for short-term, smaller updates along the way. Although the developer did initially intend to stick primarily to the major updates outlined in the initial plan, according to today’s post on Steam, “given the spirit of Early Access — completing the game together with you — we intend to quickly apply fixes for reported issues through hotfixes during April.”

This means inZOI fans can expect to see more, smaller hotfix updates throughout this first full month of Early Access for the game. As Krafton shared, “These short-term updates are smaller in scale compared to major updates,” with the intention of fixing bugs and responding to player feedback to improve the overall gameplay experience. In fact, inZOI has already received several hotfix patches over the past few days, with a new patch arriving on March 29th, March 30th, and today, April 1st. These smaller patches have addressed the most pressing issues impacting players, including bugs with the lobby menu and custom outfits.

If you’re playing inZOI in Early Access and want to report a bug, you can do so via the #inzoi-feedback channel on the official Discord server. Krafton notes that it’s looking into “more efficient ways” to gather feedback, including an upcoming survey about future inZOI updates.

inZOI April 1st Hotfix Details for v0.1.3

Since sharing its intentions to release more, short-term patches to improve the inZOI experience, Krafton has already deployed another inZOI Hotfix. Though still relatively small, this is one of the larger gameplay fixes since the game’s launch last week. The major highlight here is that your Zois will quit dying of natural causes quite so often, giving you more time to spend with them before they move on to be with the giant cat in the sky.

Two Generations of Zois in Inzoi

Here are the details for this most recent round of bug fixes and improvements for InZOI, as shared via the Steam page.

Fixes

Adjusted lifespan rules so that only Zois in senior age groups may now pass away naturally. Previously, Zois could die of natural causes at relatively early ages based on realistic probabilities. However, we also believe it’s just as important for Creators to have time to bond with their characters and fully immerse themselves in their stories. With that in mind, we’ve updated the lifespan rules so you can spend more time with your Zois. Please note that this change only applies to newly created Zois via New Game. It does not affect existing save files or Zois already in progress.

Fixed an issue where clothing remained dirty or damaged after washing under certain conditions.

Resolved a crash issue that could occur intermittently in certain situations.

Krafton also notes they’re looking into issues with Canvas errors, with more fixes expected soon.

