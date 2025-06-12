New inZOI Update Tempts Players Back to the Game With Mod Kit & Cheats

Many Sims 4 fans were stoked to see a potential competitor hit the market with inZOI. With its hyperrealistic graphics, the game caught many players’ eyes before releasing in Early Access. Although many players enjoyed what inZOI has to offer, it still doesn’t have a ton of content. This, coupled with the game’s hefty PC spec requirements compared to games like The Sims 4, led to a drop in player numbers. However, inZOI still has big plans for future updates that will add new features to entice gamers to return to the life sim. The first of these major inZOI updates, the 0.2.0 update, has just arrived.

inZOI 0.2.0 is a massive update to the hyperrealistic life sim from Krafton. The update brings in the official inZOI Mod Kit, aimed at making modding easier and more expansive. Mods are the lifeblood of games like The Sims, so this update could potentially be a big win for bringing gamers back to inZOI. But modding isn’t the only thing added with this new, massive content update.

This latest patch for inZOI adds a whole host of new options for the Zoi Character Studio, with new hair, clothes, and more. Build mode is also getting expanded with over 175 new items to further customize your Zoi’s space. But most importantly of all, gameplay is getting some updates, letting players adopt child Zois, have children in new ways, and engage in other new relationship options.

These features, along with the addition of official mod support in-game, could bring players back to inZOI. We’ll just have to wait and see whether these additions add enough new content to keep players hooked, or if future updates will be needed to truly make this life sim feel as robust as gamers hope.

Some of the new additions to the Character Studio in inZOI

This update is truly massive, with a staggering list of patch notes for gamers to peruse. Because there’s so much to cover, let’s take a quick look at the highlights for the biggest changes in this patch.

Mod Kit Support

This update brings in a Mod Browser and modding features to make it easier to manage, access, and create mods in inZOI.

Cheat Codes

inZOI now offers cheat codes to let gamers jump behind the scenes and experiment with the game. Gamers can now open up the cheats menu by following these steps:

To use cheats in inZOI, navigate to the Psycat Guide and use the Enable Cheats feature.

Then, press Ctrl + Shift + C to open the cheat console.

to open the cheat console. Enter a cheat in the console and press Enter to activate it.

The inZOI website has a full list of available cheats to do anything from add money, free needs, and speed up time.

New Character Creation & Build Mode Items

This update adds 29 new Character Studio items included hairdos, outfits, and more. It also brings in 175 new build mode items with new furniture and more.

New Child Adoption & Birth Options

Zois can now adopt children, use medical help to have kids, give birth without marriage, and more.

Changes to Features like Body Weight, Prisons, and More

Many features have been adjusted for better immersion. This includes changes in physique based on lifestyle choices. The in-game prison system has also been revamped to make the experience more realistic.

Bug Fixes

Naturally, this patch also has a whole list of bug fixes to resolve ongoing issues. This includes fixes for gameplay, careers, characters, and more.

For a full list of changes in this huge new inZOI update, check out the full patch notes as shared by Krafton.