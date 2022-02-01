It Takes Two Movie and TV Adaptations in the Works

It Takes Two was one of the biggest games of 2021, and soon television and film audiences will have the opportunity to experience the storyline for themselves. According to Variety, developer Hazelight Studios and DJ2 Entertainment have partnered to adapt It Takes Two. A digital production content company, DJ2 Entertainment specializes in helping adapt video games for television and the big screen. The studio co-produced Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and is executive producing Netflix’s Tomb Raider animated series. In a statement to Variety, director Josef Fares shared his enthusiasm for the adaptation.

“Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was so much fun for meand the team,” Fares told Variety.”Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just ascrazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaptionto film or television.”

Variety’s sources claim that a bidding war is taking place between networks and studios over the property. However, the project does have a pair of writers attached: Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Casey and Miller wrote the script for the first Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as this year’s sequel. Considering how well-received the first film was by fans of the video games, that definitely bodes well for It Takes Two!

It Takes Two released in March 2021, quickly finding critical and commercial success. The game received a number of awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Exclusively playable in co-op, It Takes Two follows the story of Cody and May, a married couple planning to divorce. However, after breaking the news to their daughter, the two find themselves trapped in a pair of small dolls. In order to return to their normal lives, they must work together.

Given how early in development the project is, it might be some time before an adaptation of It Takes Two finishes production. In the meantime, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage of It Takes Two right here.

Have you checked out It Takes Two yet? Are you happy it will receive an adaptation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!